Seregno: chat threats, fights and punitive expeditions: clubs in the storm

Accusations of punching a footballer and a manager of an opposing team, assaults on teammates during a training session. President Erba, intercepted: “You Zoia, Invernizzi … half f … del c … I want to win because the director and I never lose!”. According to Corriere della Sera, the Prosecutor of Monza is investigating the episodes

The idea of ​​the atmosphere that reigns in and around Seregno, the Brianza club that plays in Serie C (group A) is the audio voice message sent by the long-resigned president Davide Erba in the players’ chat before the match against. Padova (final result 1-1) last October 3: “We have to tear them to pieces, kill them, we have to win because otherwise I inc … like a hyena. We have to eat these m .. and you Zoia, Invernizzi … half f … del c … I want to win because the director and I never lose! “. According to the players it would have been an ironic message and they would have joked with Erba himself. But everything is part of the internal conflict that led to the exoneration of the general manager Ninni Corda and the setting aside of two of his loyal players (Anelli and Gentile), which gave rise to other poisons. The Milanese edition of Corriere della Sera he collected testimonies and read the complaints filed with the prosecutor in Monza which would reconstruct how two players attacked their teammates during a training session. A disconcerting picture that worries the Lega Pro. “A deleterious alliance based on violence and intimidation towards opponents will result in disaster”, said qualified sources.

punches and slaps – Often this season Seregno has been associated with episodes of violence, always sanctioned by the sports judge, with various controversies towards referees and institutions raised by Erba or by Corda himself, before the tumultuous divorce. Also internal violence, if it is true that two young men of the squad reported having been beaten by old members of the team linked to Corda. Until Sunday, when in Trento a bad foul by Vitale (later disqualified for 4 days) caused a serious injury to Caporali. At first, Trento accused the Seregno players of little sportsmanship in the exultation at the end of the match, then downsized the matter. Also because Vitale was in tears in the locker room after the match.

judiciary – Meanwhile, the Monza public prosecutor tries to clarify. For the moment, the crimes of threat and private violence are hypothesized. The carabinieri of Seregno have already begun to hear witnesses. Ninni Corda, however, sued President Erba, who publicly accused him of being the “instigator” of a sort of punitive and intimidating expedition. The former general manager claimed to be in possession of “compromising material against Erba”. Finally, the carabinieri and investigators are also investigating what happened in the intervals of Seregno-Renate on 19 September, and Seregno-Virtus Verona on 20 October.

December 8, 2021 (change December 8, 2021 | 22:20)

