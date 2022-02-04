Serena and Venus, their story like never before

“Le Williams” (Newton Compton Publishers). A 320-page book, written by Andrea Frediani and Matteo Renzoni, historian and journalist, to examine / tell / analyze the story of two sisters and a father who is currently the protagonist in the cinema thanks to Will Smith and the film “A winning family “.

The Williams sisters. Who else, she or she. But how many books? How many interpretations have we read? Many, more or less sweetened. True. False. Accusatory. Defensive. However significant. Because, as we know, there had been some black champions in tennis, but none had revolutionized a sport of the rich and / or noble, preferably totally white. The two of them did.

Because a man entered the scene, a certain Richard Williams. Which, it was 1978, saw the Romanian Ruzici pocket a good check. And she decided the fate of her two daughters, Venus and Serena. Which, however, had not yet been born. Do you understand?

This is why Frediani and Renzoni’s book is important: it is free from conditioning. There is the light and the dark side of this man and of his madness that has become a sensational reality. From the Compton ghetto to Wimbledon, dodging bullets between rival gangs and racist slurs.

The book deserves. In the pages we will review the path of this incredible sporting journey, even in the less known parts. We will discover details of Williams Senior’s life, well before his marriage to Oracene.

There are all the stages of the Williams epic: triumphs, flops, tragedies (the killing of half-sister Yetunde Price, right in Compton). Nothing is omitted. Not even the Grand Slam that Serena missed in 2015 due to Roberta Vinci’s ‘fault’.

The only drawback? That perhaps the story of these two girls might still need a few more chapters. But simply because they are still in the game. Certainly not the fault of the authors. Which, probably, are on the lookout for a quick continuation. To be continued …