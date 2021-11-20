Serena Autieri, misstep. Missed by a whisker the coveted result

Serena Autieri. Who won the share and listen competition of the evening of November 17, 2021? Let’s find out together the data of the preferences of the Italian public

What was the TV offer yesterday, November 17, 2021, and what were the audience figures?

The musical event was broadcast on Rai Uno “Prodigies Music is life” with Serena Autieri And Gabriele Corsi . Rai Due aired the fiction “Sea out 2” (episode from the title “The family that will come”). On Rai Tre Federica Sciarelli she was at the helm of the historical program dedicated to missing persons “Who has seen?”.

Canale 5 proposed the miniseries as a first run “Story of a respectable family”, with Giuseppe Zeno And Simona Cavallari (Season 1, episode 3). The action movie based on the Marvel comics was broadcast on Italia 1 “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”with Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber and Ryan Reynolds. Network Four proposed “White Zone”, current affairs and in-depth program conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi.

Serena Autieri. How did the TV ratings on November 17, 2021 go?

The winner of the evening of November 17, 2021 And “Story of a respectable family” with Giuseppe Zeno which involved 3,237,000 spectators equal to 17.1% share.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN —–> “Breathtaking”: Antonella Mosetti, hot and glowing pose. Fan fantasies run wild – PHOTOS

Well but not very well Rai Uno. In second place we find the musical program “Prodigies Music is life” with Serena Autieri And Gabriele Corsi which fascinated 2,189,000 spectators equal to 11.4%.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Gigi D’Alessio, the gesture of love for Denise and the thrust of Tatangelo

Let’s find out the other data:

Rai Due: “Sea out 2”– 1,023,000 spectators equal to 5.1% share.

Rai3: “Who has seen?” – 1,939,000 with a 9.9% share.

Network Four: “White Zone” – 660,000 spectators with 4% share.

Italy 1: “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” – 1,199,000 spectators equal to 5.7%. share.

Tv8: “X Factor” – 432,000 spectators with 2.4% share.

La7: “It’s not the Arena” – 833,000 spectators with a 5% share.

Nine: “Agreements & Disagreements” – 375,000 spectators with a 1.7% share.

This evening, November 17, we will see the fiction on Rai Uno “A professor”. Rai Due will propose a match of the tennis tournament “ATP Finals 2021 ″. On Channel 5 we will find the show “Zelig 2021” with Claudio Bisio And Vanessa Incontrada. On Rete 4 the journalistic in-depth program “Front and back”.