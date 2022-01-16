Serena Bortone, the news everyone was waiting for | Joy in Today is another day

Rai Uno journalist Serena Bortone announced very important news. Finally the happy event that all the public was waiting for the presenter of Today is another day has arrived. Let’s find out what it is.

Serena Bortone, face of Rai Uno, journalist and presenter of the program involving the stable affects and many special guests, has just announced some very important news, which literally sent all of its fans into raptures. Here’s what it is.

Serena Bortone, the news everyone was waiting for

Serena Bortone began to take her first steps in the world of Italian journalism in Rai, at the end of the eighties. Then she was just a young nineteen-year-old girl, really passionate about information, print media, and literature, who had studied English very well, especially thanks to the training instilled by his parents, who they sent her to London every year to perfect the language.

La Bortone debuted with Lubrano sent me, that was the first program that made her famous to the great public of the Italian small screen, and since then she has achieved increasingly important goals.

From the last television season the Rai programming has been enriched, inserting a very particular format, which combines entertainment with politics, and information. We are talking about the program that it hosts stable loved ones and famous people led by the talented Serena: ‘Today is another day ‘.

Audience record for Today is another day

Apparently the talk has become the spearhead of the daytime of Rai broadcasters and not only that, and Serena Bortone with her Rai Uno broadcast has literally conquered the public, reaching record results.

“We have the highest ratings in this time slot of Rai Uno in the last nine years“, So Bortone explicitly said in a special interview with Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni. According to what was reported by the statements of Bortone released by the well-known Italian television weekly Today is another day has won a very high share.

This is the result obtained thanks to the skilful mix of cultural contents ranging from the small to the big screen, from literature to theater and the meeting with well-selected guests. Clearly though the greatest merit of the success of Today is another day it is the result of Serena’s talent.