Serena Rossi and the awkward scene with Jennifer Lopez, when Ben Affleck arrives [VIDEO]

Serena Rossi was the protagonist of a rather difficult moment

Serena Rossi, Italian actress, singer, TV presenter and voice actress, is one of the most important faces of the current Italian television and cinema scene and considering her young age, her career can only grow even more in recent years. The artist, who made his mark in the early years with his participation in the soap opera A Place in the Sun in the role of Carmen, later he built, slowly, his artistic background, participating in Song’e Napule (2014) of Manetti Bros., Ammore and Malavita (2017) always by the same directors, Good girls (2019) by Michela Andreozzi, up to Diabolik, again by the Manettis, among the Italian films in the pipeline in cinemas and among the most interesting on the square.

Furthermore, Serena Rossi was elected godmother of the Venice Film Festival, which ended yesterday, a really important assignment that the artist has proudly carried these days. Unfortunately, however, there was a very embarrassing event, between the comic and the surreal, directly from the Biennial. Rossi, in fact, when he saw Jennifer Lopez in the company of Alberto Barbera, artistic director of the event, immediately approached to greet the famous international star. Sin that, as a video of Il Fatto Quotidiano perfectly shows, did not receive a cordial welcome from JLo who shook her hand in a cold way and, in the moment it arrived Ben Affleck, he completely ignored it.

Embarrassed by this moment, Serena Rossi walked away from the scene, justifying the two by saying that “they love each other”. A gaffe that appears rather serious in our eyes, especially because, with that artistic caliber, Jennifer Lopez should have shown greater tact and elegance.

