Serena Rossi, diet revealed: so she lost ten kilos

The beautiful Serena Rossi, who very recently we saw as the undisputed protagonist in the very popular fiction The bride in prime time on Rai Uno, she revealed about a diet that in the past made her lose several kilos. Ten. But in the end she didn’t turn out to be the top for her health.

Confession of the gorgeous Serena Rossi regarding her splendid physical shape which she managed to regain even after pregnancy. Her beauty secrets locked away in a diet which she then decided to change.

Serena Rossi freewheeling on the diet that made her lose so many kg

Serena Rossi decides, without any filter, to open the tap as regards one’s relationship with food, diets and sport, even when it was necessary to make uncomfortable confessions in this regard.

In a long and heartfelt interview given to Ok-Healththe artist revealed that he had decided to embark on a tough food journey after a negative response to an audition before his career took off: “For some directors as I was I was not doing well and at 18, at an audition, they told me that if I wanted to get the part of the film I should have lost weight. It was not a scandalous request: in the world of cinema it is normal that the physicality of the actor matches that of the character dto to interpret“.

The negative consequences of this diet should not be underestimated

Serena therefore decided, as already mentioned, to undertake a high-calorie diet which allowed her to lose ten kilos in a very short time, but which – as always stated by the same – “In the long run it turned out to be quite harmful to his health”.

Subsequently, the actress about this diet further explained: “I have done away with all kinds of carbohydrates, limiting fats to the extreme. I could only eat foods rich in protein and lightly seasoned, such as grilled chicken breast or steamed lean fish ”.

The artist soon explained then with the rapid results that encouraged her more and more to continue the diet in question but, subsequently, as she always confessed, she also realized how this diet had begun to have some negative consequences at least in her case: “I was always tired, exhausted and weak. Not to mention the imbalances in the hormonal systemsuch as alteration of the menstrual cycle, kidney fatigue and the impact on the psyche ”.

He has changed his diet, makes some changes to the rule and does a lot of sport

Once after finishing his high protein diet, Serena Rossi he soon learned to take care of himself, his appearance and especially his body through healthy eatingfitness and more!

“In addition to physical activity, I follow a healthy and balanced diet, the typical diet Mediterranean, paying close attention to seasonings and cooking methods. This forced me to start cooking: in order to eat well, I learned to cook well ”, she later recounted.

And at the end of his interview he also confessed some of his gluttony! “A way of feeding myself attentive to the line, but which leaves room for some exception to the rule, Fortunately. Let’s say that now I have the same love for my body that I feel for a beautiful one Neapolitan sfogliatella… “.