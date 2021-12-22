Serena Rossi, interview with the actress now in the cinema with Diabolik- Corriere.it

from Elvira Serra

The actress, now at the cinema with Diabolik: «As a child I dreamed of making the Baudo valley in Sanremo». The character in the heart: «My Martini. I studied every gesture of her: I feared Bertè’s judgment ». Meetings in Venice: “With J-Lo I really got my timing wrong”

What did you dream of becoming as a child?



«The animator in the tourist villages. On vacation and I saw these entertainers who welcomed and entertained the guests, they did shows ».

First tests?



“There is a video of my father at an uncle’s wedding. I come out, sent like: “Good evening everyone, I’m Serena and we’re at Uncle Enzo’s wedding”. I was 6 years old ».

In reality, the first traces of the artistic vocation of Serena Rossi they date back to when she was three, and her mother secretly recorded her singing Eros Ramazzotti, Marcella Bella and Renzo Arbore. Then he recited them in front of relatives for Christmas, when to create the smoke effect he threw water on dry ice or covered the lampshades with the plastic used to cover the covers of the books. He never stopped having fun, now as then. You can see how her eyes light up as she talks about herself in her hotel room in Milan, blue t-shirt and tennis shoes, without a trace of makeup, before running to rehearsals. Dance with Me, appointment at the beginning of the year with Roberto Bolle on Rai Uno. “Can you write that I love him?” It represents everything I would like to teach my son: grace, kindness, elegance. It shows that you can go far by remaining faithful to your values ​​».

Do you feel more of a singer, actress or presenter?



«I arrive on the set and I say ‘eh, that’s my place’, then I have to study a song for a show and I say ‘no, music is music’. I’m comfortable on stage, live on TV or in the theater. I fall in love with everything I do ».

Hers is a family talent.



“My maternal grandfather was Merola’s lyricist, the paternal one played the accordion.”

His mother?



«Patrizia, one of the first private radio speakers in Naples. She was a teacher, then the beautician at home and now adding makeup on the set. Before the take he comes and caresses me ».

His father?



“Renato, lab technician at the hospital. He wanted to study at the Conservatory, but for his grandfather, music was not a profession. At weddings he accompanied me with the guitar ».

His sister?



«Ilaria is behind the scenes, in the casting. She was my stunt double in Love and underworld, because I was pregnant. And in Mina September every now and then he goes around with his red coat in my place ».

She went to the Venice Film Festival three times. How has the emotion changed?



“The first, with Love and underworld of the Manetti Bros., people sang on the red carpet. The second, out of competition with let me go by Stefano Mordini, it was the year of the lockdown: a totally different atmosphere, but you understood that it was important to be there ».

This year she returned as godmother.



“At first, I gave the speech to my group at the hotel. There was makeup, hair, the agent, the press office. I asked to live it lightly: we weren’t operating with an open heart, but we had to give our best ».

Does he always make motivational speeches?



«Yes, because I believe in teamwork: everyone has a role, their talent, and in such a complex chain if I do well it’s also because before me many have done theirs well. And then: “C’a Maronna c’accumpagni! “”.

Meetings in Venice. Penelope Cruz?



“In the inauguration speech I had talked about the Afghan women and their children and at dinner she said to me: you could understand that you could hear it. I replied that I had spoken like a mother. She replied: I listened to you like a mother. We started to cry … It is a myth of mine ».

J-Lo?



“I have the wrong time. I must have said three words to her, then Ben Affleck came and she pushed me aside. There is. When they kissed, I turned around because I was embarrassed to look at them. ‘

Almodóvar?



«I dreamed of meeting him: no one talks about women like him. I have a photo together! ».

Sorrentino?



“He sits next to my table with his actors. My agent suggests we go say hello, but I was ashamed. Finally I approach: I am the godmother, I officially welcome you. And him: so do you turn the tables like at weddings? Yes, I’ll bring you the sugared almonds later! Everyone to laugh ».

Would you do a nude scene with him like Luisa Ranieri in “It was the hand of God”?



«I don’t know, I have a strong sense of modesty, I should be there. Luisa was brave, but she was in the hands of a teacher. But it mostly depends on the story. If it can be avoided, if it is not indispensable, I let myself be protected ».

As in the TV series “Mina Settembre”: in a love scene she has the double.



«It was the director Tiziana Aristarco who proposed it, knowing me. In this famous scene with Giuseppe Zeno I was at the monitor and I said: less, less, that my grandmother will think it’s me! ».

Is your son “Dieghino” called that for Maradona?



“The father has a name and surname starting with D (the actor Davide Devenuto, ed) and we liked this thing. Diego seems a nice one, with the cazzimma, I wake. And then there is also Maradona: on the fridge we have a beautiful black and white photo of him, with his eyes closed and the ball on his head, while he trains ».

Do you support Naples?



«Davide and Diego cheer Juve. That photo is there because when Maradona died I was in Rome and I could not participate in the collective mourning of my city. So the following Sunday I got up, prepared the ragù in his honor and hung the photo. Some things you can understand only if you are from Naples. As for Pino Daniele ».

Where was that time?



«On a sailing boat in the Caribbean for New Year’s Eve. So I had the skipper put on Napule is ball, in the middle of the sea “.

She has just returned to Naples to shoot «Mina Settembre 2», without Davide and without Diego.



“And without the nanny with her son. Diego is now great, it would have been selfish to uproot him. I go back to Rome on the weekend, we video-call each other with him every evening: we draw, I read him a book, we do the constructions ».

Are you thinking of another child?



«Diego always asks me, but male! This thought moves me: I would not want to leave him alone. It’s a hectic moment in my career, but I think we have sown so much that I can afford a break ».

After all, he conceived Diego when his career was taking off and it went well.



“Many dissuaded me, but I never believed in this thing that a mother can no longer work. Of course, I’m privileged: if I had to breastfeed, they would take a break on the set ».

Which character has remained inside you?



“My Martini. I worked with a coach on singing and another on acting, to study laughter, posture, small gestures ».

Loredana Bertè?



“I met her at the press conference, we had never seen each other during the shoot. I feared her judgment, but instead she hugged me: “You can see that you loved her very much” ».

Did she go to see Mia Martini in the cemetery?



“No, but I was talking to her and strange things happened. I became friends with her best friend, Alba. Once in her house the light suddenly went out and she said: this is Mimì. We started shooting on May 14, the same day she was found dead: it’s no coincidence. “

Sister Olivia gave her a guitar.



«Gino Paoli had given it to Mia in ’75, a Ramirez from ’72, with the case with the stickers of his favorite singers, from Ivano Fossati to Supertramp. I try to play it ».

Now he is in the cinema with Elisabeth Gay, Diabolik’s first wife.



“When the Manettis called me they were a bit hesitant because they weren’t offering me a leading role. Sorry, I said, but how did it come to your mind that I could do Eva Kant? Miriam Leone is perfect! ».

Was it fun?



«Marco and Antonio are two brothers who work together and it is exhilarating to see them arguing over what we eat in the evening. Once, in the hills of Bologna, they discussed 40 minutes why Antonio wanted to order at McDonald’s in Bologna and Marco didn’t because everything would come cold. There were no baskets on the set, we ate different every night: Korean, Chinese, Persian ».

It makes a lot of TV. Afraid of the plays?



“I’ll wait for them by vacuuming them. From Mina September. I was very nervous, I said to Davide: if I do 20 it’s a miracle. That Monday the messages began to arrive on the cell phone: din, din, din. And Davide: don’t you read them? He looked at him for me: we had made the 24th! ».

Would you like Sanremo?



«Of course, as a child I used to watch Baudo from the sofa and dreamed of being a little brunette».

She is the testimonial of Car-t gene therapy on small cancer patients.



Popularity can be put at the service of important things. I read a fable to the children who undergo this treatment: it is the last hope for those who have no hope ».

The happiest moment of your life?



“Too easy: the birth of Diego.”

Natural childbirth?



«Cesareo, a week after the deadline: he weighed 4 kilos. But it was wonderful because I sang the Neapolitan repertoire all the time ».

And the doctors didn’t tell her anything?



“One asked me Maruzzella. At a certain point I announce: and now my father and I would like to dedicate a song to this baby who is about to be born: You are a big thing for me (intones it, ed). And then they tell me: in 20 seconds the baby is out. So I stopped: I remember David’s green eyes in mine, then nothing more ».