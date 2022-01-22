Serena Rossi tells about that embarrassing video with Jennifer Lopez …

Serena Rossi was a guest of Alessandro Cattelan on Rai 1 in the second and last episode of his program “When I grow up”, a show full of surprises, with great moments of entertainment that kept the Sunday audience company. The conductor hosted the Neapolitan actress, who performed again, proposing songs masterfully interpreted with that beautiful voice of hers in tune and crystalline, and then indulging in nice confessions, such as the background of the meeting with Jennifer Lopez.

“All the photographers on the red carpet went crazy for her,” explained Rossi about the arrival of the Hollywood actress at the Venice Biennale, of which she was the godmother. “At one point it was up to Ben Affleck take pictures and she slipped away, touched up her makeup and chatted, ”she continued. At that point, she thought it was time to step forward: “I told the director Barbera that I wanted to meet her, so she introduced me and I introduced myself … She looks at me for a while and says to me in Italian: ‘Ah the godmother ‘. But then Ben came along ”. . . And at that point Lopez moved away, and the shooting of that embarrassing scene went viral on social media. “At that moment she turned around and went to him, rightly so. They got back together after twenty years. Love is stronger than everything “.

We recall, in fact, that Jennier Lopez and Ben Affleck returned together last summer after a separation that lasted almost twenty years. After a love story that made the couple’s fans dream, the two broke up in 2004 and each took different paths. Ben Affleck was romantically linked and married to another Jennifer, the gorgeous Jennifer Garner, with whom he had three children: Violet, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth and Samuel Garner Affleck. The two then separated in 2018.

J.Lo, on the other hand, has already been married three times, but immediately after the story with Ben she was married for ten years with the singer and actor Marc Anthony, with whom she had the couple of twins made up of Emme Maribel and Maximilian David. After the divorce, the beautiful Puerto Rican-born singer and actress had other relationships that led fans to believe that they would result in another marriage, until photos of Lopez swapping affectionate with her appeared. former historian Ben Affleck. According to the latest rumors, Jennifer Lopez would be willing to marry Ben again.