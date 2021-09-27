Serena Rossi to As an adult / “Jennifer Lopez? You were right to go to Ben Affleck …”

Serena Rossi back to talk about Jennifer Lopez. It does it to When I grow up, the program led by Alessandro Cattelan, with which she also performed, proposing the singer songs for Frozen. “Everyone went crazy», Said the actress, telling of the artist’s arrival in Venice, where she was the godmother. “At one point it was up to Ben (Affleck, ed) to take the pictures and she walked away, touched up her makeup and chatted.He continued. At that moment he saw fit to come forward: “I told the director of the Biennale that I wanted to meet her, so she introduced me …“.

LILLO / “In intensive care for Covid. I was getting worse day after day but …”

At that point she introduced herself, claiming to be the godmother of the Venice Film Festival 2021. “She looks at me for a while and says to me: “Ah the godmother”“. But then it came Ben Affleck. And it is at this point that Jennifer Lopez has moved away, a scene that has gone viral on social media. “At that moment Ben returns and goes to him, rightly so“.

DAVIDE DEVENUTO AND DIEGO, COMPANION AND SON SERENA ROSSI / “Carnival happens …”

Loading... Advertisements

Serena Rossi and that background on Stefano Accorsi …

Serena Rossi she explained that she hadn’t taken it at all: “They got back together after twenty years. Love is stronger than all. They pampered …“. But the conductor of When I grow up he also teased her on social media in those minutes: “Sorry @serenarossi_com, can @JL be ignored in your CV?“. Funny then the sketches with Alessandro Cattelan, especially the irreverent duet. “To let you hear a preview we played Sanremo“. But Serena Rossi also revealed some background talking about her experience for Frozen: she lent her voice to Anna, so many asked her for audio messages of good wishes. Among these there is as well Stefano Accorsi, who asked him as a favor for a friend of his daughter …

READ ALSO:

Serena Rossi / From Un Posto al Sole to the leading face of public television

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED