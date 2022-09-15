Serena Williams, Anne Thataway and Anna Wintour in the front row of the Michael Kors fashion show

famous american designer Michael Kors presented on the last day of New York Fashion Week a spring-summer 2023 collection suitable for wearing both in the big city and on a tropical vacation. The detail? The first row of his parade was a call to outstanding personalities from the fashion world such as Anna Wintourdirector of American Vogue and former tennis player Serena Williams who stars in the latest Vogue cover and arrived in a high-impact fuchsia suit.

Serena Williams, in fuchsia, at Kors. (Photo: AFP)

Also present were Anne Hathaway, an ambassador for Tiffany and a regular on magazine covers wearing a dark croco leather coat, and the actress Vanesa Hudgens, in a total black dress.

Anne Hathaway, guest star. (Photo: AFP)

Michael Kors presented its summer 2023

The couturier, champion of “made in the USA” fashion, said he was inspired by an “urban resort” and conceived his fashion show as a journey to an oasis that began on the street, next to a large shop window, and ended in a greenhouse full of lush plants.

The proposal for women stood out for its dresses and skirt and t-shirt sets, monochromatic and simple in style, in a palette that ranged from classic neutrals to fresh colors in lime green, red and turquoise blue, passing through metallic gold and silver.

Lime green on the Kors runway. (Photo: Reuters)

The designer explained on social networks that he wanted to design clothing that would allow him to face the high temperatures caused by climate change, but without neglecting the new york chicwith garments that uncovered the skin, kaftans and strappy sandals.

They saw each other pareo-inspired knee-length skirtsadorned with sequins and combined with basic t-shirts and blazers; high-waisted wide-leg trousers with short “tops” and long dresses with a flower print.

Caftans on the runway by Michael Kors. (Photo: Reuters)

The casual air of the line extended to the evening pieces, among which a shiny black dress with a deep neckline stood out, with thin straps that crossed on the model’s bare back. Bella Hadid, one of the stars of the Kors catwalk, accessorized only with gold bracelets. Hadid, one of the most in-demand models, joined numerous famous faces among the guests who often flock to Kors’ call, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour, actresses Anne Hathaway and Vanessa Hudgens and tennis player Serena Williams.

Vanesa Hudgens was one of Michael Kors’ guests (Photo: AFP)

