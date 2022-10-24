Serena Williams gave Drake advice on his conflict with Meek Mill

More than 10 years ago, Serena Williams and rapper Drake would have had a history together. The two have never confirmed this relationship, but Serena also reportedly gave Drake advice on his issue with Meek Mill.

In 2015, Drake was a guest for Meek Mill’s Dreams Worth More Than Money album. Mill lashed out at Drake and fellow Maybach Music Group label mate Wale for failing to promote the album.

Mill then made allegations in tweets he later deleted saying Drake used a ghostwriter to write his rap tracks. Drake then responded with not one, but two records: Charged Up and Back to Back.

Meek Mill responded with a diss track. The conflict eventually died down and the two seemingly buried the hatchet in 2018, performing together on stage. “We’ve talked about her and Maria Sharapova a lot over the years, and she gave me this comment: If you gotta go back, you gotta end it!” Drake said of Serena Williams.

“And you know she’s one of the best competitors. So she said to me, you gotta end it. I’m talking about fact. (She’s) On top. It must be something that whatever the frequent must feel!”

Serena Williams has retired

On September 3, Serena Williams said goodbye to the world of tennis at the 2022 edition of the US Open.

The American legend stopped in the third round of the last Grand Slam of the season, losing in 3 sets against one of the best versions of Ajla Tomljanovic.

The crowd, for their part, ardently supported Serena Williams in a totally packed Arthur Ashe Stadium during her 3 matches that marked her trip to Flushing Meadows. Against the Australian, Serena took a 5-3 lead, but saw her opponent catch her at 5-7.

The second set seemed to hang the same twist as the first, but Williams was able to raise the scores in the tie-break and take the match to a 3rd set. In the deciding set, the American collapsed and she only got one game.

In tears at the end of the match against Tomljanovic, Serena Williams said: “Even though it’s something I never thought about. I was just a girl trying to play tennis.

It was an incredible week, it’s like everyone wants to push me further and help me grow, find my game. I should have started playing a little earlier this year. I don’t think I’ll be back, but you never know”