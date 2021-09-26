Serena Williams’ most glamorous red carpet looks

Who does not know nowadays Serena Williams? The tennis champion, nicknamed The Queen in his sector, he is a true legend in the world of sport and has never made any secret of having a weakness for the fashion system. In fact, she has participated in several red carpet events, sporting elegant dresses that are perfect for her silhouette. The last, for example, on the occasion of the Met Gala 2021. The event took place in New York and exceptionally in September (usually held in May) and Serena Williams, who has also participated in other editions, wore an eccentric dress of Gucci. The tennis player opted for a full silver lace jumpsuit paired with a voluminous feather cape enlivened by different shades of pink ending in a black base.

Serena Williams on the red carpet

Just take a look at Serena Williams’ official Instagram account to notice her good taste in terms of style. The tennis player, when she is not busy wearing socks and sneakers on the court, succumbs to the charm of the red carpet and wears high fashion clothes. Among her most beautiful looks is the aqua green dress with a vertiginous slit on the back and a tulle skirt by Roberto Cavalli, worn during the 2009 ESPY Awards. On the night of the 2011 Oscars, precisely at the Vanity Fair after party, she opted for a peach-pink strapless dress. That same year, at the Met Gala she amazed those present with a strapless all-white dress covered in fringes by Oscar de la Renta.

Serena Williams has attended the Vanity Fair after parties at the Oscars several times: at the 2014 edition, she wore an old pink dress by Michael Costello, while the following year she opted for a cardinal red dress by Ines Santo. In 2016, the year before her wedding, she wore an ethereal white lace dress – not too subtly reminiscent of a wedding dress – by Galia Lahav. At the 2019 Oscars, the tennis player wore a costum made dress by Armani Prive. At the Met Gala of the same year, he opted instead for a total yellow creation with floral decorations (autumn leaves) by Versace. Serena Williams was also present at the reception of Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding, who for the occasion wore an elegant floral dress by the maison Valentino (the same one that Amber Heard had worn in Cannes a few days earlier).

