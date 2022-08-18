Serena Williams pushes Selena Gomez’s startup to $100 million

In the same Vogue article where Serena Williams announced her possible retirement after the US Open, the tennis star said she would continue to prioritize investing in women-owned businesses.

A few days later, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is already keeping her promise.

Williams’ venture capital fund Serena Ventures led a $5 million funding round in Selena Gomez Wondermindpromoting the mental health startup at $100 million.