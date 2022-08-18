Serena Williams pushes Selena Gomez’s startup to $100 million
In the same Vogue article where Serena Williams announced her possible retirement after the US Open, the tennis star said she would continue to prioritize investing in women-owned businesses.
A few days later, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is already keeping her promise.
Williams’ venture capital fund Serena Ventures led a $5 million funding round in Selena Gomez Wondermindpromoting the mental health startup at $100 million.
-
Wondermind promotes mental fitness routines to maintain mental health, currently offering social media channels and a newsletter.
-
The company is working to create a production division for mental health content and physical products with behavioral therapies.TendencyHow to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money
Williams, who has publicly discussed postpartum anxiety and emotions, will help Wondermind with content and brand promotion. Lightspeed Venture Partners, Capital Sequoiaand former CEO of Allergan Brent Saunders also participated in the tour.
The mental health sector has reached $5.5 billion last year, its value more than doubled from 2020, according to CB Insights.
Serena Ventures wins
Williams’ fund has already invested in more than 60 companies, including MasterClass, Tonal and Impossible Foods, and 16 of them are valued at more than $1 billion. She is also co-owner of NWSL’s Angel City F.C. and NFL Miami Dolphins.
“We are obviously going to do more and be a fund that raises a billion dollars finally“said Williams. “One thing I’m good at is building a career.”
Forbes estimates Williams’ net worth at $260 million.
Read the original article on FrontOfficeSports.com.
Have you ever wondered what your favorite players have been up to since they retired from the game? Watch the latest episode of Second Acts, a new series from Front Office Sports, here.