Serenade to Chivas unleashes anger between fans | VIDEO

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 04.15.2022 21:33:02





The tiredness of the rojiblanca fans reached its limits. This Friday, a sector of supporters gathered at the team’s concentration hotel. They serenadedthere were complaints and even crystals.

Antonio Briseño was the first player to go out to attend to the fans. He did it alone and began to follow the chants of the followersthe other footballers did it little by little, but the situation escalated due to the protests.

Everything got out of control when the footballers came outthe claims rose and the hotel security could not contain the fans who ended up breaking one of the doors.

It was so they gave the ‘bang‘ and some of the fans made it to the hotel lobby. The footballers were immediately protected to avoid any direct confrontation.

The rojiblanca fans criticized the performance of the team, because for now Chivas is out of zone Repechage with just 14 points in the championship.

The poor results have even led to the dismissal of Marcelo Míchel Leaño, who was unable to give regularity to his project and for now will be Richard Chain who leads before Blue Cross.

CHIVAS REGRETTED THE FACTS

After 11:00 p.m., on the social networks of Chivas it was possible to see the position of the Guadalajaraa club that condemned the violence of the rojiblancos fans.

“Tonight our players who traveled to CDMX for the match against Blue CrossThey went down to the lobby of the concentration hotel to attend to the fans who clamored to be heard. With great sadness we saw how the violence became present endangering our safety“.

Tonight our players who traveled to CDMX for the match against Cruz Azul, went down to the lobby of the concentration hotel to attend to the fans who clamored to be heard. With great sadness, we saw how violence became present, putting our safety at risk. pic.twitter.com/EI9zozEZT1 – CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 16, 2022

“In Chivas there is always openness to dialogue and willingness to listen to our fans, even in critical sporting moments like the current one. Always based on respect and education“.

At Chivas there is always an openness to dialogue and a willingness to listen to our fans, even in critical sporting moments like the current one. Always based on respect and education. pic.twitter.com/NkeXbQYEKE – CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 16, 2022

NEW SONGS AND DISCONTENT

The followers of Herd They made an appointment at 7:30 pm and little by little they were putting together a group of 200 people. Before the arrival of the club after training in Cantera, the fans began to sing and complain to the players.

They also carried banners in which the claims were direct to Amaury Vergarateam owner and Ricardo Pelaez, sports director. Similarly, the leaders of the porril groups brought new lyrics for songs against the members of the chiverío.

​​​