Serenity, Matthew McConaughey on Infinity + with a puzzle to decipher

Matthew McConaughey stars in the strange thriller Serenity – The Island of Deception, starring Anne Hathaway.

Serenity – The island of deception is the title of the thriller with Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway And Diane Lane, streaming on Infinity + included in the monthly subscription to the platform. Written and directed by Steven Knight, author of Redemption and Locke, it is a less linear story than it may appear at first sight, a particular game that the author weaves with the viewer …

Serenity, the plot of the film with Matthew McConaughey

Serenity – The island of deception is the story of Baker Dill (Matthew McConaughey), captain of one fishing boat who on the Florida coast left his past behind, including handsome ex-wife Karen (Anne Hathaway), who remarried to a more violent man (Jason Clarke). Baker’s days drag on between his boating business and his relationship with mature Constance (Diane Lane), but something radically changes when he receives a call for help from Karen: she promises him $ 10 million if, by taking her violent husband on a boat trip, she eliminates him, thus protecting her and the baby. Still, there’s something about Baker’s reality that doesn’t add up … but that doesn’t mean the feelings involved aren’t real …

Serenity, the enigma behind the film with Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway

Serenity – The island of deception is a very, very strange film: a story that is based on a twist which displaces and can even irritate, but which certainly does not fail to discuss those who have followed Baker’s vicissitudes up to that moment. The director at Slashfilm Steven Knight he has declared:

I tried to build a story, to build a quite conventional thriller, almost in the style of noir 40s or 60s, with the ex-wife arriving and the plot with the murder. […] And then, at the most inconvenient moment in history, to tear everything away and do something completely different… I just wanted you not to hear it coming. In the end, you also have to plant some seeds here and there, and see if after all this you are able to maintain the credibility of the main character, as he goes through his existential doubt.