Serenity on Canale 5, curiosities, Matthew McConaughey

Cast and characters

Matthew McConaughey: John Mason / Baker Dill

Anne Hathaway: Karen Zariakas

Diane Lane: Constance

Jason Clarke: Frank Zariakas

Djimon Hounsou: Duke

Jeremy Strong: Reid Miller

Charlotte Butler: Lois

David Butler: Jack

Rafael Sayegh: Patrick Zariakas

Kenneth Fok: Lionel

Garion Dowds: Samson

Redd Pepper: Playmouth DJ

Italian voice actors

Francesco Prando: John Mason / Baker Dill

Domitilla D’Amico: Karen Zariakas

Claudia Catani: Constance

Alessio Cigliano: Frank Zariakas

Roberto Draghetti: Duke

Emiliano Coltorti: Reid Miller

Melina Martello: Lois

Simone Mori: Jack

Diego Follega: Patrick Zariakas

Edoardo Stoppacciaro: Lionel

Alex Polidori: Samson

Stefano Mondini: Playmouth DJ

Plot and review

From Oscar-nominated director and screenwriter Steven Knight, a breathtaking thriller revolving around a love triangle and a hidden truth. “Serenity” is the mysterious story of Captain Baker Dill, a man who left his past behind by moving to a beautiful tropical island and starting a new life. His peaceful existence is again turned upside down when his ex-wife, never forgotten, reappears with a terrible plea for help: to kill her violent and sadistic husband. Captain Dill will have to deal with buried attractions and secrets and with a truth to be discovered.

Curiosity

The film was shot in Mauritius.

“Serenity” makes strong references to some famous literary works, including Moby Dick (the Captain Ahab obsession of the protagonist), The old Man and the Sea (the character’s obsession with catching the only fish that escaped him), The ballad of the old sailor (the same symbolic bird that always follows the boat) e The storm by Shakespeare (the quote “We are of the same stuff. Dreams are made of.”).

Uma Thurman was originally cast but dropped out and was replaced by Diane Lane.

There are two references to Alcoholics Anonymous in “Serenity”. The first reference is that “Serenity”, the name of Baker’s boat, is also a word used frequently in the AA. The word is also used in the title of the opening / closing prayer of an AA meeting, called the “Prayer of Serenity”. The second reference is that in the movie Baker says that “he probably needs to see Dr. Bob”. “Dr. Bob ”is what AA members call Robert Holbrook Smith, who co-founded Alcoholics Anonymous.

This is the second collaboration between Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. They had both previously appeared in Interstellar (2014).

Baker Dill’s boat is flying the Mauritus presidential flag, not the country’s flag.

Baker Dill’s converted container house features the Maersk company emblem (a seven-pointed star). The founder of the shipping company was deeply religious and first used the symbol on his steamship during a time when he prayed for his sick wife and asked for a sign. If a star appeared in the sky, it would mean that “the Lord answers prayers”.

This is also the second collaboration between Matthew McConaughey and Djimon Hounsou. Previously they collaborated in Amistad (1997).

Anne Hathaway and Djimon Hounsou have both appeared in DC comic-based films. Hathaway played Catwoman in The Dark Knight – The Return (2012) and Hounsou played the King of Fishermen, one of the seven kings of Atlantis, in the film Aquaman (2018).

The Plymouth map has the same character and style as the game maps as Grand Theft Auto.

The film was nominated for two Razzie Awards, Matthew McConaughey for Worst Actor and Anne Hathaway for Worst Actress (also for “Beware Those Two”)

A Purple Heart is not awarded for “courage”, as reported at the end of the film. Awarded for injuries sustained while engaging a United States enemy. Courage is subjective. Injuries are objective.

The film cost 25 million dollars and grossed about 14 million dollars worldwide.

Production notes

Director and screenwriter Steven Knight came up with the idea for “Serenity” in 2017, while on board a fishing boat. “The captain of the boat was a guy out of the ordinary. Fishermen are quite obsessed with their work, and so I came up with the idea of ​​a man with a fixed thought of catching a particular fish and I began to study more deeply that type and its history, who he was and why he was. there”. At first glance, Serenity may seem like just the story of a fisherman obsessed with catching a fish, but Knight really would like audiences to go further, and for people to see the film not only as a conventional thriller but also as something. other. “I’ve always been intrigued, for various reasons, by good people who do bad things for a good reason, like in this movie. I’m also interested in the concept of choice and free will, because it’s hard to tell if we really have them. Once you make a choice it’s made, but what did you decide would happen anyway or was it really up to you? I wanted to take a character and put him in a situation where at first he is convinced that he is making choices but then little by little he begins to wonder if what he has decided to do after all has not been imposed on him “About a year after having having this idea, Knight and producer Guy Heeley met to talk about what their next film would be. Heeley mentioned an idea he had had for a film set by the sea in a remote location, so Knight decided to delve into that first idea for Serenity. “I had produced Steven’s previous film, Locke, all set inside a car, and we liked the novelty introduced in that case, then he told me about his idea of ​​a film set by the sea.”

While not a traditional noir or thriller, Serenity certainly pays homage to the classics of cinema and genre literature, something director Steven Knight is fully aware of. “As for the dialogues, environments and atmospheres, there are deliberate references to Ernest Hemingway and Graham Green. There are also references to some classic cinema of the 40s and 50s ”. When Knight and cinematographer Jess Hall first discussed Serenity, Hall quickly said that Hemingway came to mind reading the script. When he starts working on a film, Hall’s typical approach is to start with visual references from other films, then distilling his inspirations into something personal, but for Serenity it was a little different. “Strangely, the script of the film stayed in my mind more than any other, and I think this is down to Steven’s unique way of writing. It is completely original and the world it gives life to is unlike any other. I have taken some films as points of reference, but I think I have been influenced more by literature, by writers like Ernest Hemingway and Graeme Greene. In particular “Islands in the Stream”, which I had read a long time ago and which I reread while I was on the island, greatly influenced my approach to Serenity “.

The soundtrack

The original music of the film is by the London composer and conductor Benjamin Wallfisch. Among his best known works we remember soundtracks for The right to count, Blade Runner 2049 (both collaborations with Hans Zimmer), the blockbuster horror IT , the DC movie Shazam! and the reboots Hellboy, The invisible man And Mortal Kombat.

The soundtrack includes the songs: “Accordion Boogie”, “Zydeco et Pas Sale”, “Mama Told Papa” by Clifton Chenier, “La Danse de Mardi Gras” and “Tit Galop Pour Mamoudi” by The Balfa Brothers, “Petite Fille de la Campagne ”and“ Mon Neg Est Pas’ rive ”by Dewey Balfa,“ La Gallina ”by Charles Figueroa, August Rodrigues, Virginia Rodrigues & Wayne Rodrigues,“ Pine Grove Blues ”by Nathan Abshire.

TRACK LISTINGS:

1. Serenity 4:45

2. The Beast 4:31

3. Suit 2:34

4. Karen 1:58

5. Baker Dill 2:31

6. Patrick 2:56

7. Memory 2:18

8. Deliver Me From Temptation 2:32

9. He Wants Justice 2:27

10. Girl At the Bridge 6:48

11. I Am the Rules 4:03

12. Plymouth Island 1:53

13. I Remember You 3:46

14. Catch That Fish 1:57

15. How We See It 3:16

16. Creator 4:43

17. Justice 3:12

18. Alternate Reality 3:03

19. It’s Dad 3:45