“Serenity – The island of deception”: cast, plot and trailer

A thriller that revolves around a love triangle with fatal attractions, buried secrets and a truth waiting to be discovered

Written and directed by the director and screenwriter Steven Knight in 2019, Serenity – The island of deception is a thriller that revolves around a love triangle and a hidden truth, with a cast led by two Oscars, namely Matthew McConaughey And Anne Hathaway, together again after the success of Interstellar. The film is the mysterious story of Captain Baker Dill, a man who left his past behind by moving to a beautiful tropical island and starting a new life. His peaceful existence is turned upside down again when his ex-wife, never forgotten, reappears with a terrible plea for help: to kill her violent and sadistic husband. “I’ve always been intrigued, for various reasons, by good people who do bad things for a good reason, as happens in this film,” explains director Steven Knight: “I’m also interested in the concept of choice and free will, because it’s hard to tell if we really have them. Once you make a choice, it’s made, but would what you decided would happen anyway or was it really up to you? “

Director: Steven Knight. Interpreters: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Diane Lane, Djimon Hounsou, Jason Clarke

Baker Dill, a man with a mysterious past, has retired to an island off Florida. Closed in on himself, solitary and gruff for years, without great hopes, in fishing trips he chases a giant tuna and then goes to be consoled ashore by Constance, a woman of mature beauty. One day, Baker’s ex-wife shows up on the island and asks him to save her and her son from her violent new husband, proposing to throw the man into the water during a boat trip, in exchange for 10 million dollars.