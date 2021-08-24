Serenity – The island of deception: plot, cast and curiosities about the film







Acclaimed film writer such as The promise of the murderer And Locke (of which he was also director), Steven Knight he has always declared that he has a deep love for the noir of the forties and eighties, where the tension for complex intrigues is mixed with a disturbing sexuality. From the desire to try a similar story was born in 2019 Serenity – The island of deception (here the review), an ambitious film in which multiple genres are mixed in a crescendo of intertwining and surprises. To make the feature film even more interesting there is the presence of two actors of the caliber of Matthew McConaughey And Anne Hathaway.

Despite these premises, the film did not get good acclaim during the test screenings, leading the producers to drastically lower the tone of the advertising campaign. As a result, the film went almost unnoticed, garnering mostly negative reviews and a total of just $ 14 million. To have betrayed Knight, in particular, was to have brought together numerous elements in the film that did not then find the right balance between them. Despite this, for fans of thrillers containing elements such as sexuality, conspiracies and endings with strong twists, Serenity it is a film to be rediscovered.

Despite its flaws, Knight’s film can indeed establish itself as a guilty pleasure from which you can get some moments of particular charm and others that have become involuntarily iconic. If you are looking for a bizarre view, this is the movie. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors at location and to explanation of the ending. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Serenity – The island of deception: the plot of the film

The film tells the mysterious story of the captain Baker Dill. He left behind the past and the name of John Mason, moving to a beautiful tropical island and starting a new life. However, his peaceful existence is again upset when his ex-wife reappears Karen Zariakas. Never really forgotten, this comes with a terrible plea for help: to kill her violent and sadistic husband Frank Zariakas. Torn between the desire to be left alone and the love he still has for the woman, Captain Dill will have to deal with long-buried attractions and secrets. At the same time, there is truth to be discovered and very unexpected.

Serenity – The island of deception: the cast and locations of the film

As anticipated, in the role of the protagonist, Captain Baker Dill, there is the Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, while Anne Hathaway is his ex-wife Karen Zariakas. The two actors return here to act together after sharing the set of Interstellar. Hathaway, in particular, accepted the role because she was fascinated by the mask that her character sports based on the male gaze of the moment. At the same time, the fact that she is not frequently offered such controversial roles was another reason to accept. Next to them, in the role of Karen’s new husband, is the actor Jason Clarke, known for films such as The first man And The Great Gatsby. Diane Lane is Constance, while Djimon Hounsou it’s Duke.

The entire film is set on a fictional Caribbean island called Plymouth, which is described as being located somewhere south of Florida. The shooting of the film, however, took place in Mauritius, located in the Pacific Birthday in the west of Madagascar. This geographical difference has led the crew to have to reconstruct a large part of the environments, in order to make them look more like those of the typical Caribbean locations. Mauritius were chosen in particular because of their exotic atmosphere and the component of mystery that certain natural environments were able to give to the story.

Serenity – The island of deception: the explanation, the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

At the end of the film, one is particularly taken aback by what is happening. When the murder at the base of the story is completed, the island where the events take place and its protagonists are revealed to be part of a video game created by Patrick, the son of John Mason. The latter was a war soldier who died years earlier in Iraq and through the video game the boy tries to mourn for that loss. At the same time, he tests the murder that will then actually materialize of his mother’s new violent partner. All this may seem an extremely forced twist, but Knight disseminates some significant clues throughout the film, which if caught could anticipate such an implication.

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Serenity – The island of deception it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten Tv, Chili, Tim Vision and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Thursday 19 August at 9.15 pm On the canal Premium Cinema.



