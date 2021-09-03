Serenity-The island of deception: plot, cast, curiosity tonight’s film on Canale5

Loading... Advertisements

Anticipations Serenity-The island of deception: plot of the film with Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway

Tonight, August 27, in prime time on Canale5 the film starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway Serenity-The island of deception. It is a thriller released in the United States in 2018, which sees in the cast in addition to the two actors already mentioned, also the actress Diane Lane. Give her advances on the plot of Serenity-The island of deception it turns out who the protagonist is Baker Dill (Matthew McConaughey), captain of a boat that leads a peaceful and peaceful life but will be upset by the arrival of his ex-wife Karen Zariakas (Anne Hathaway) who will ask him to save her and her son Patrick from her husband Frank Zariakas, a rich man but at the same time drunk and violent.

Film Serenity-The island of deception: plot and previews of the film aired tonight, August 27, on Canale5

The spoiler on the plot Serenity-L’isola dell’inganno, a film that will be broadcast tonight on Canale5 however, they reveal that Karen’s intentions are actually quite different: the woman wants to kill her ex-husband Baker and throw him into the sea. However, during the film there will be twists and turns and the ending will be far from obvious. Serenity-The island of deception see in cast as main players Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, but Jeremy Strong and Jason Clarke also appear.

Serenity-The island of deception, previews and curiosities about the film broadcast tonight on Canale5

We don’t want to reveal the finale of Serenity-The island of deception, but the film airing tonight, August 27, starting at 21.25 on Channel 5 ends in a surprising way. Beyond the anticipations on the plot, it should also be noted that the two protagonists have one common curiosity: both have won an Oscar. The actor in 2014 for Dallas Buyers Club while the actress for Les Miserables in 2013. The two actors, finally, return to act together in this film after sharing the set of Interstellar.