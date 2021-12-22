” Sergeant here we all die ”, but then the air force arrives: the unpublished VIDEO of the battle of the Italian soldiers in Afghanistan

TRENTO. To “amazing“answers a”minchieguaddu“and then between machine gun shots, shots, explosions, sentences follow “Go, got it …”. “Stay down, down … I see people … ” it’s still ‘‘take the machine gun and stay calm“. There are also those who say “here we all die!” until the intervention arrives of the aviation bombing the enemy positions between shouts of joy and some “ vaffan..looo ” that sounds of liberation. The one published on the site DefenseOnline is an unpublished document that clearly shows what kind of commitment was our soldiers in Afghanistan. A peace mission which, however, also involved many, many clashes, as well as 53 dead, 31 killed in what are called ” hostile actions ”.

These sixteen minutes (to see them matches from 1.33.00 on the Youtube video) of intense fighting between Italian and American soldiers of the NATO ISAF mission, attested on a hill a Bala Murghab, and a group of ‘insurgents‘Afghans, hidden behind some buildings, date back to December 2009. In the video, the curses and the shouts of exultation, in English, Italian and Sardinian (there were soldiers of the brigade Sassari in that period as the Ansa recalls).

The video was broadcast from the site with a live stream entitled ‘Bala Murghab: the forgotten battle’, with present officers who were present in those days of December in the NATO outpost set up in an old cotton mill in the village of Bala Murghab near the border with Turkmenistan: the colonel Mauro Scorzato and general Maurizio Sulig. Area West of Afghanistan was under Italian command: an area considered quiet compared to the South and the East where fighting and attacks on international troops and the Afghan army were the order of the day.

Yet even in that area, as is very clear from this video, there was no lack of fighting with the insurgents who were interested in not letting go of the control of a fundamental route of opium trafficking to Turkmenistan. Months of daily, high-intensity fighting followed, without Isaf’s command deciding to fulfill the requests from the officers in the area who asked for air support to neutralize the enemy. “From the American side there was a continuous underestimation of the dangerousness of the area“, the Italian soldiers complain.