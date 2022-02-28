Sergio Acevedo, a diverse actor on the rise | News

NEW YORKFebruary 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Since Serge Acevedo She was eight years old, her mother recognized and promoted her talent and attractiveness for modeling and acting. Thanks to his love of cinema, along with the support and tenacity of his mother, he became a successful model and made his first commercial at the age of ten, all on his way to becoming the sought-after actor that he is. today, for which he trained and worked diligently.

Born in allentown, Pennsylvania, in a fairly poor but proud Latino family, Sergio got used to not having many things and not having anything available. This led him to a very defeatist attitude. “He needed to eliminate that way of thinking and get over it,” he recalls. “I used to think that certain things were needed to move forward in life, but now I believe that with a little drive and passion, you can achieve anything!” Young Sergio lived in seven different states and attended more than 20 schools during his childhood when his mother married his stepfather, who joined the military to support his new family.

As a child, Sergio and his sister would come home after school, do their homework, eat dinner, and enjoy “family time,” which consisted of watching movies and television together almost every night. “Probably one of my biggest inspirations was Jim Carey“, remembers Sergio. “I loved to see the films of Ace Ventura and again”.

Sergio’s military upbringing, his supportive family, and his training at Susan Batson Studios and T. Schreiber Studios in the city of New York they thoroughly prepared him to assume the responsibilities of a successful career with perseverance and humility.

Currently, Sergio lives in brooklyn and is signed to Q Models in NYC and Next Models in Miami. She is currently starring in a feature film for the first time, currently in post-production. “The Greatest” is a story set in the early 1960s. narrates the story of a love triangle between a married couple and a young Latino named Ricky, who is played by Sergio. Jay and Beverly seem like the perfect stereotypical couple, but Jay and Ricky get involved in an affair, risking everything. This story delves into a forbidden relationship, and directly relates to modern times, portraying repression, fear, and the desire to live life in an authentic way. “I’m really proud of the work that went into this film. Everyone who was part of this production is incredibly talented. It’s a passion project that I also helped produce and cast,” says Sergio proudly. “Director, Ryan Sarno, went to countless thrift stores, vintage stores, and garage sales, and even built most of the sets; every detail in every scene is from the ’50s and ’60s.”

Sergio also plays a leading role in a television pilot called “Entitled” that airs on Amazon Prime. The show is seeking to be picked up for a full season. “It’s pretty unheard of for a single episode to make it to a streaming platform; everyone on the production team was ecstatic when it premiered on Amazon Prime. ‘Entitled’ is a comedy-drama written and directed by Ryan Sarno. narrates the story of three brothers whose father died in a tragic accident, leaving them millions of dollars and a house in the Hamptons they had no idea about. The plot gets complicated when they discover that there is another family (to which Sergio belongs) and they all have to share the house. The story unfolds with laughs, twists and chaos as both families have to deal with each other under the same roof,” he reveals. Sergio is also excited about another project he was involved in, the premiere of a short film that he helped produce, which was written and directed by Isaac Nevrla called “Billy, Baby”. As for his dream roles? “I’ve always wanted to play a dark, heavy role as an iconic drug addict or psychopath,” he reveals, “or just play the antagonist to one of my favorite actors, like Viola Davisor work with some of the amazing creative filmmakers like Alejandro Inarritu and Christopher Nolan“.

Right now, the future of the rising star is focused on his profession. Marriage and family are not on her mind. “Creating and doing what I love is what makes me happy. I’m very passionate about my career, and I just want to do a good job,” she reflects. “I think there are more opportunities for people of color now than ever, and I’m so excited for what’s to come!”

