Sergio Aguero chooses his Ballon d’Or 2022

Sergio Aguero has compared Karim Benzema to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and claims the Real Madrid striker should win the Ballon d’Or.

Benzema scored two more goals in his side’s loss to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final first leg (4-3).

The 34-year-old has netted an incredible 41 goals in 41 appearances during the current campaign, including 14 goals in 10 Champions League appearances.

City legend Aguero claims Benzema is currently on a level with Ronaldo and Messi, who have won all but one Ballon d’Or since 2008.

Asked by ESPN Argentina which player should be in the running for the prestigious award this year, Aguero replied:

“Benzema should be there. Messi and Cristiano (Ronaldo) had these numbers in the Champions League”.

The France international has coached Madrid into the last four of Europe’s most prestigious club competition, having netted hat-tricks against PSG and Chelsea in previous rounds.

Los Blancos won’t be too disappointed to go into next week’s second leg at the Bernabeu with a one-goal deficit, especially considering how many chances City missed.

Benzema opened the scoring for Madrid with a sublime left-footed volley before completing the evening’s scoreboard with a late Paneka penalty.

