Sergio Aguero, farewell to football in tears

Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero has announced his retirement from football. He did so during a press conference convened at the Camp Nou, together with the president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta. «I have decided to stop playing professional football. It is a very difficult moment, ”said the former Manchester City with emotion. The Argentine forward suffered from an arrhythmia in the match against Alaves on 30 October. «I was in the good hands of the doctors, they told me that the best thing was to stop playing and I made this decision a week or ten days ago. I did my best to see if there was any hope but it didn’t help. ‘

The 33-year-old from Buenos Aires, with only four appearances and a goal with the Barcelona shirt, retires after winning 5 England titles with Manchester City (the most iconic being the first in 2011-12 with the last-breath victory against QPR, with his decisive goal in the 93rd minute), 3 Community Shields, 6 League Cups and 1 FA Cup. With Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, he previously won a Europa League and a Uefa Super Cup. The last title, however, dates back to this summer with the conquest of the America’s Cup with his Argentina, albeit not as the main protagonist. “I’m leaving trying to find happiness outside of football, enjoying the moments that I missed a lot as a football player – explains Aguero – Many people think it’s easy to be and I can assure you that it’s not like that: every day to train, travel, play. We should have enormous respect for professional players. I will certainly continue to be tied to football and to enjoy life a little more ».

