Sergio Aguero has a very good feeling for Lionel Messi with PSG next season
In an interview at Stake.comSergio Aguero spoke about the future at Paris Saint-Germain of his friend Lionel Messi
For Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi’s second season at PSG will be better than his first. The Manchester City legend has no doubts this season was one of adaptation for “the Pulga”.
“Messi was always adapting to a different league. His performance was good. If we put the Champions League aside, they won the league easily. The Paris team is a team of elite players and Messi is a winner. I’m sure his second season will be even better.” remarks reported by FootMercato.
In February 2022, the “Kun Aguero” did not appreciate the treatment reserved for Lionel Messi by the French press after his performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League. In a live Twitch, he had not been very tender with the French media.
The first season in France will have been more complicated than expected for Leo Messi, despite interesting statistics with 11 goals and 14 assists in all competitions. But no need to hide, the football planet expected more. He knows it, next season, the Argentinian will be expected at the turn.