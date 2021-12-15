Sergio Agüero will stop playing football due to heart problems

Argentine footballer Sergio Agüero, one of the strongest strikers of the last fifteen years, announced today at a press conference at the Camp Nou in Barcelona that he will no longer be able to play football at high levels due to heart problems. «I have decided to stop playing football. It’s a difficult decision, but I’m doing it for my health, “he said crying next to the Barcelona president, Joan Laporta. Among the audience in the stands at the Camp Nou was also Pep Guardiola, his manager at Manchester City.

Agüero, 33, was signed by Barcelona last summer but missed the first part of the season with a muscle problem. He then returned in October to play only five games before stopping again for the onset of cardiac anomalies, later confirmed by tests.

Raised in Avellaneda’s Independiente, in 2006 he was bought by Atletico Madrid, with whom he won a Europa League and a European Super Cup in five years, beating Inter. In 2011 he was bought by Manchester City for 40 million euros. In Manchester, where he played until last season, he was one of the most symbolic players in the club’s re-foundation: in England he won five championships and ten national cups.

Just this year, City are playing with a home shirt which shows the exact minute (93:20) of the decisive goal that Agüero scored at Queens Park Rangers in the game that won the team back the title after 44 years of waiting. The coach at the time was Roberto Mancini and the assist for the goal was by Mario Balotelli.