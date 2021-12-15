Sports

Sergio Agüero will stop playing football due to heart problems

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

Argentine footballer Sergio Agüero, one of the strongest strikers of the last fifteen years, announced today at a press conference at the Camp Nou in Barcelona that he will no longer be able to play football at high levels due to heart problems. «I have decided to stop playing football. It’s a difficult decision, but I’m doing it for my health, “he said crying next to the Barcelona president, Joan Laporta. Among the audience in the stands at the Camp Nou was also Pep Guardiola, his manager at Manchester City.

Agüero, 33, was signed by Barcelona last summer but missed the first part of the season with a muscle problem. He then returned in October to play only five games before stopping again for the onset of cardiac anomalies, later confirmed by tests.

Raised in Avellaneda’s Independiente, in 2006 he was bought by Atletico Madrid, with whom he won a Europa League and a European Super Cup in five years, beating Inter. In 2011 he was bought by Manchester City for 40 million euros. In Manchester, where he played until last season, he was one of the most symbolic players in the club’s re-foundation: in England he won five championships and ten national cups.

Just this year, City are playing with a home shirt which shows the exact minute (93:20) of the decisive goal that Agüero scored at Queens Park Rangers in the game that won the team back the title after 44 years of waiting. The coach at the time was Roberto Mancini and the assist for the goal was by Mario Balotelli.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

F1, Verstappen attacks the FIA: “A different treatment against me”

6 days ago

Euroleague, Alba Berlin-Olimpia Armani Milan 81-76

2 weeks ago

TOP NEWS 24 hours – Milan are not wrong, but there is a Kjaer tile. Napoli slows down

2 weeks ago

Paris, it’s the day to leave!

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button