Sergio Agüero’s unlikely request to Nicolas Otamendi before PSG-Benfica.
Argentina teammates Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi will meet in the Champions League group stage, when PSG take on Benfica Lisbon. On his Twitch channel, their ex-teammate Sergio Agüero made a rather special request to the defender.
PSG and Benfica will meet in the Champions League group stage this season. Lionel Messi will therefore find his teammate in the Argentina selection, Nicolas Otamendi. And, as the 2022 World Cup approaches, their ex-teammate Sergio Agüero has issued a warning to the defender.
Live on his Twitch channel this Thursday, the top scorer in the history of Manchester City asked “Ota” not to hurt the Pulga, as the month of the World Cup approaches:
“Otamendi is going to have to give a few kicks. He’s at Benfica, so he’s going to have to start tackling and he’s going to come across Leo. Don’t hurt Leo, because I’m going to kill you. The World Cup is coming, Ota.“
He also warned about Angel Di Maria, who he will also come across in this Champions League group with Juventus. It now remains to be seen that Otamendi will listen to Agüero.
