Sergio Carlo explains the reasons why he uses cannabis

the communicator sergio carlo explained the reasons why he has been consuming cannabis for medicinal use for some time, after receiving criticism for welcoming the decision of former Major League Baseball player David Ortiz, who entered the legal business of dope in United States.

«For a few years I have been looking for alternatives to calm my anxiety and lack of sleep. I started looking for what I could consume that is a natural product and I got to read about medical cannabis»Sergio explained in a video posted on his Twitter account.

He too announcer He said that this plant contains CBD, a substance that has relaxing effects for those who consume it.

“That is used even for children. But CBD is also used for anxiety and pain,” said the communicator, who also explained the other uses of medical marijuana.

He recalled that in some states of the United States this product can be consumed. «If I, Sergio Carlo, have chosen not to consume chemicals from natural medicine, that is my decision. I am not hurting anyone, not even myself. So, let’s stop being ignorant, for God’s sake, ”requested the announcer.

He called on Dominican citizens to move forward mentally and “not be left behind.”

David Ortiz

The new member of the Hall of Fame of the Professional League of Baseball (MLB) of the USA, Dave Ortiz, is launching its own line of marijuana, called Papi Cannabis.

To do this, it has partnered with the firm Rev Brands, to create “carefully selected cannabis products that keep healing properties at the forefront.”