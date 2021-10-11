Sergio Castellitto in the South | I will be General Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa

To honor the 40 years of the Via Carini massacre in which they lost their lives in an ambush organized by ‘Cosa Nostra’ the General Carlo Alberto From the church , his wife, Emanuela Setti Carraro, and the escort agent, Domenico Russo, Rai Fiction has started the filming of a new miniseries entirely dedicated to the figure of the General interpreted by Sergio Castellitto . The fiction will be broadcast in 2022. Palermo will be the city to act as the backdrop for the filming of the new Rai fiction dedicated to the figure of the General Carlo From the church , immersed in the climate of terror that reigned there in the 80s: after the first two series dedicated to the figure of General (‘A hundred days …Read about southern excellences

Latest News from the network: Sergio Castellitto

Box office cinema over the weekend – 20% with 007 still at the top

The other new entries in the top ten are Con tutto il cuore, directed and starring Vincenzo Salemme, in sixth place with 234,463 euros The emotional material, by and with Sergio Castellitto, in seventh place …



Excellent debut for The Catholic School, but 007 still dominates

Sixth and seventh place for two other Italian debuts: With all the heart of Vincenzo Salemme with 234,463 euros, closely followed by Il Material Emotivo by Sergio Castellitto and its 228,593 euros.



Box office cinema at the weekend -20% with 007 still at the top

There is still a minus sign in the total receipts of Italian cinemas of the last weekend, that between 7 and 10 October: the Cinetel data show a gain of 4.462.127, – …



L’Arminuta, from the book to the big screen: the film is out on October 21st

The Arminuta will be presented in the official selection at the Rome Festival on Friday 15 October. The film is the result of an Italian-Swiss co-production: Maro Film, Baires Produzioni, Kaf collaborated alongside …

