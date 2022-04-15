Sergio Defassio assures that Fernando Colunga has no friends for being aggressive

After having shared a project with Fernando Colunga in ‘A Hoax Doesn’t Hurt’ several years ago, the actor Sergio Defassio He talked about his former partner and some anecdotes they lived together.

In the program ‘First Hand’, Sergio said that Fernando is a ‘very physical’ actor, so he made the action scenes real and He dealt real blows to his companions.

“I have a very nice anecdote, very interesting about him. Well, he is always strong and to everyone (he says) ‘Hello’ (with force, letting go of his fist) and everything is always physical. Before me there was Pierre Angelo and he had to leave because he really grabbed the actor, because there were strong scenes of violence and he threw him against the scenery So Pierre Angelo left!” started counting.

Like Pierre, other actors had to leave because they couldn’t stand the treatment of the actor on stage, “There was another boy whose name I don’t remember who is right now and he also left! There were like 2 or 3 actors who had to leave because Fernando is one to take up arms. I really hit them”revealed.

To take care of it when he entered the staging, he had to make mechanisms not to hurt himself with Fernando’s blows, “I had to put a panel at the exit of one leg (of the theater) because if this boy is going to take me out like this because he grabbed me and (threw me) as a lump… so that I would fly out and hit myself there (on the panel) and not hit me, so that was me doing it to mediate because there was a scene where I had to fall and he let go of the kick”, he pointed.

Although Sergio tried to talk to him so that he would not hurt him, Fernando refused because that was his style of acting, “I told him, ‘Fernando, don’t kick me, just mark it’, (and he said), ‘no, not because this is an experience’ and he hit me, he did kick me”, counted.

This is how he recounted his experience with Fernando Colunga:

Despite all these abuses, Sergio assured that did not file a lawsuit with Fernando Colunga That’s why he learned to work with him that way, “I learned how to crack it all of a sudden”said.

between laughs, Sergio remembered how he began to become friends with Fernando when no one wanted to get close to him because of the roughness with which it is handled, “That’s his style, so they wanted an actor who could put up with that style, I was obviously younger, so one day he came up to me very angry, he told me: ‘Sergio, it’s true that you’re saying that I ‘p *lo’?’, and he said, ‘no, I didn’t say that Fernando, excuse me’, (and he replied), ‘what did you say?’, Well, you and Lalo El Mimo fucked me”, counted.

They have been friends ever since. “We became very friends, we got along heavy because everyone respected him for the same thing, ‘oh it’s not that Fernando, he’s not going to hit us’ and I tell him well, ‘come on, beat me from here (of intelligence), win me with the mind, not with the physical”, commented.

Sergio mentioned that Fernando wanted his classmates to get along with him and be his friends, so when he found him, who was the only one who behaved differently, he made them friends and now they love each other, “After all that we get along and every time I see him, hugs, kisses and everything. And he says, ‘it is that he is of my race’, that we are ‘ñeros’ let’s say because to everyone ‘oh Fernando so handsome and so strong and everything’; not! He wanted them to take with him because he has no friends”.

Finally, Mónica Noguera questioned him if Fernando He felt alone for those attitudes and answered, “Yes, I think so, of course, of course because what I wanted were friends”.