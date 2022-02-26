Sergio Dipp, ESPN journalist, announced that he beat cancer

Midtime Editorial

Great news was shared by the driver of ESPN, Serge Dippon their social networks, after announced that he has overcome appendix cancer that the doctors detected in the past month of November.

The communicator confessed that had a hard time in the last few monthsbut these have been left behind thanks to the fact that could beat the disease and for that reason he shared his happiness with his followers.

“On November 30, they told me that they had found cancer, in the appendix that had just been removed. The doctor told me that I had to wait 3 months, so that the surgery wounds healed and they could do a Pet Scan, to know how the rest of my body was.

“The wait was ETERNAL. And although I had a lot of faith and tried to put the best attitude possible, I felt a lot of fear and anxiety. December passed, Christmas, New Year, January and finally, This Friday, February 18, they did the studies. And yesterday they gave me the results. We went straight from the hospital to the church, and then to my sister’s house, to celebrate,” wrote the communicator of ESPN in your account Instagram.

He has a very close friendship with Chicharito Hernández

Serge Dipp He has never hidden that he has a very close friendship with Javier Hernándezcurrent striker LA Galaxy, situation for which he has often been criticized by users of social networks, because they question that it is not impartial when making a comment on CH14.