Sergio “Kun” Agüero spent $15 million for a mansion in Hollywood

Sergio Agüero would share the mansion with his girlfriend Sofia Calzetti

Every cloud has a silver lining. The Argentinian Sergio “Kun” Agüero just spent $15 million on a Hollywood mansionFlorida, this after leaving the soccer fields.

Recently Agüero said goodbye to the courts but took the opportunity to invest in an impressive mansion that entered the real estate market at a cost of $16.99 million dollarsbut he reached an agreement to pay a little less.

This property was built in 2005 and meets all the claims that a player like the 34-year-old Argentine can have.

The New mansion of the former Manchester City and Barcelona player has an extension of 12,845 square feets and is distributed in nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, TV room, game room, movie theater, gym, office, wine cellar, sauna and other amenities.

In addition to the main house, on the land there is a garage with capacity for four vehicles and a guest house with all the necessary comforts for the guests of Agüero and his partner Sofía Calzetti.

All the spaces of the mansion are in perfect condition, ready to receive the new owner and to be remodeled if necessary. The kitchen has white cabinets, a center island and is equipped with high-end appliances.

The couple will enjoy a master bedroom with a fireplace, living room, walk-in closet, private bath, and direct access to the backyard.

Just like your inside the exterior of this property has everything anyone could wish for. It has green areas with a swimming pool, spa area, barbecue, tennis court and other ideal spaces to enjoy the outdoors. There is also a dock with access to North Lake.

It remains to be seen whether Agüero will take refuge in this mansion for a long time or what his professional destiny will be now that he will not be active on the courts.

