Sergio Marchionne, the documentary on his life on air

A man who made history for the Fiat brands and for the FCA Group, Sergio Marchionne, the one who played a decisive role for the Italian industry and who led the company to experience the great successes we know and above all to survive. to the difficulties of the early 2000s.

Sergio Marchionne was a very important company manager, Italian but with a North American background, entrepreneur with a broad vision. We talked about it a lot, before its disappearance. He was at the top of one of the most important Italian companies for many years, and he managed to get it out of the crisis, saving it from an almost certain bankruptcy.

A top-level manager, who has carried out extraordinary strategies and entrepreneurial initiatives, with a unique work style driven by great passion. An entrepreneurial figure who was loved, yes, but who also irritated many observers, anticipated politics and divided the media.

“Sergio Marchionne” is the documentary dedicated to him, in which this and much more will be told. It will air in prime time tonight, December 17, at 9.25pm ​​on Rai Tre and will also be available on Rai Play (directed by Francesco Miccichè, written by Giovanni Filippetto, co-produced by Mario Rossini for RED FILM with RAI Documentari and Luce Cinecittà with the support of Film Commission Torino Piemonte – Piemonte Doc Film Fund). The “super manager with the sweater” has left an indelible mark.

The documentary talks about the main stages in the life of the entrepreneur, from his childhood spent in Italy, in Abruzzo, to his emigration and studies in America. His beginnings in the world of work as an executive, his most important missions, the strategies developed with the most relevant managers in the world. Revered in the United States, and not always understood instead in Italy, his country of origin.

And finally his sudden death, that of a man who has always made privacy his strong point. In the documentary there are many special contributions, including those of Stellantis’ private archives granted exclusively and interviews with his closest collaborators. A unique and compelling first viewing, in a few hours on TV.