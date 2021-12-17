“Sergio Marchionne” the man of the Fiat revolution

For the first time in a documentary, the life of the man who revolutionized the most important company in Italy. A prime time signed by Rai Documentari, broadcast on December 17 on Rai3, will tell the story of Sergio Marchionne, head of a broad vision company, who reached the top of the largest Italian car company on the verge of bankruptcy, in three years order the accounts and in the face of the Great Global Recession adopts an unpredictable strategy of attack challenging the impossible. His business ventures and work style sparked passions, divided the media, anticipated politics and angered many observers. But who was Marchionne actually? The documentary traces the main stages of the manager’s life: childhood in Abruzzo and emigration to Canada; the youth rebellion and his beginnings as a manager; the period from underdog, the consecration, its main games, played on par with the major world managers; the veneration received in the USA and the distrust on the part of his country of origin. Finally, the sad ending with the sudden disappearance. But above all it tells the beliefs, interests, private feelings of a man who had made privacy a battle horse. Eyeglasses and dark sweater, Marchionne has chosen to abandon the appearance of the top manager in a suit and tie to prefer a practical, simple image. And, with that sweater always the same, he took part in all the meetings that have characterized his career, even the most delicate negotiations. A tireless worker, for him there were no Saturdays and Sundays and he demanded the best from anyone who had anything to do with him. He was a leader and a driver, even for the new generations, to whom he devoted a lot of time by going to speak in universities. Shy with journalists, outspoken with the unions and cheeky at all the tables he sat down to take part in a negotiation. “Sergio Marchionne” is a documentary with an international slant that, chapter after chapter, restores the complexity of the figure of the manager. often praised for his intuitions but also harshly criticized for the methods and the sometimes dramatic impact of his choices. A diversified approach that rests the foundations on a vast repertoire including Rai Teche, Istituto Luce-Cinecittà, CSC – National Cinema Impresa Archive (Ivrea), Rimini Meeting, the most prestigious Italian universities, Ferrari, La7, RSI and above all private archives of Stellantis granted exclusively. Then there are interviews with his closest collaborators, such as Maria Cristina Zilocchi, his personal assistant in FCA, and with the main exponents of politics, Matteo Renzi, of the trade unions, Maurizio Landini and Marco Bentivogli, of journalism, Mario Calabresi, Massimo Gramellini and Gianni Riotta, and of Italian and non-Italian entrepreneurship, such as John Elkann, Oscar Farinetti and Luigi Gubitosi, and Steven Rattner, head of the Obama Administration’s Automotive Industry Task Force.

Written by Giovanni Filippetto, directed by Francesco Miccichè, co-produced by Mario Rossini for RED Film with Rai Documentari and Luce Cinecittà with the support of Film Commission Torino Piemonte – Piemonte Doc Film Fund, “Sergio Marchionne” will be broadcast at 21:25 on Rai3 and will also be available on Rai Play.