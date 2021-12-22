Sergio Marchionne, three years after his death, the battle over the inheritance of the assets left by the manager rages

Sergio Marchionne passed away over three years ago. His role in FCA as in Ferrari was very important, and something of the past has remained indeed.

One of the most important figures in the Italian and international sphere of recent years is certainly that of Sergio Marchionne. Born in Chieti in 1952 and died in Zurich on 25 July 2018, he had two children (Alessio Giacomo and Jonathan Tyler) born from his first marriage.

Starting from 2012 he had bonded with Manuela Baptized, manager who dealt with the communications sector in FCA. It is mainly known for having led the profound renewal of Fiat as an absolute protagonist holding very important roles such as managing director of FCA (in Italy as in the USA) and president of the same.

You might be interested >>> Alfa and Lancia, the mystery of the cars that were never born: Kamal and Fulvia Remake

He was also in charge of CNH Industrial and of Scuderia Ferrari. In 2011 he was ranked 51st among the most influential people in the world according to Time. He also held the role of vice president of Exor, among the many tasks he has had in the many satisfying years of his career.

Sergio Marchionne, three years later: the incredible legacy he left behind

25 July 2018. A date that car enthusiasts, including Ferrari, cannot forget. In fact, Sergio Marchionne left at the age of 66 in the middle of summer, leaving an unbridgeable void in the world that had seen him as a protagonist for many years. In his glorious career he left not only memories and many achievements, but also a substantial legacy.

Bilanz, a monthly that every year publishes a ranking of the 300 richest men in Switzerland – where Marchionne lived for some time – in November 2017 in fact estimated the former manager a fortune of around 600 million francs (550 million euros). There were disputes over this heritage at the time of his death and still exist today.

You might be interested >>> LaFerrari Aperta, a name a dream: you can’t sell a beauty like this

Friction that would have also involved his partner Manuela Battezzato, the ex wife and mother of his children Orlandina and the children themselves. Especially the two boys, who allegedly contested FCA’s failure to disburse the 2018 bonus; it is a compensation provided for Marchionne, as in every previous year, presumably not paid due to the death of the former Ferrari president – even if it seems that this bonus has as a constraint the presence of the beneficiary who, for obvious reasons, cannot exist.