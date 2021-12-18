Sergio Marchionne tireless and unusual in a documentary

Director Francesco Miccichè traces the history of the company executive with a broad overview, through the testimonies of Sergio Marchionne’s collaborators, opponents and friends. The documentary will be broadcast on December 17th at 9.15pm on Rai Tre

Tommaso Marcoli

“Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu”. A person is a person through other people, Marchionne repeated. If the measure of a man is also expressed through his words, this Zulu proverb probably sums up Sergio Marchionne’s personality in the most effective way. A manager whose work culture has always been expressed through the enhancement, trust, growth and respect of his people, at any level. A captain of industry unusual in his form but very concrete in substance and content and therefore esteemed and appreciated, even by his opponents. A man consumed by work, tireless, whose days, lived at an unsustainable pace, were projected into the future. Sergio Marchionne in the portrait of Francesco Miccichè is an authoritative and credible figure of the Italian industry of the beginning of the century. The documentary Sergio Marchionne airs in prime time (9.15 pm) on December 17 on Rai Tre.

The context – The formula of the biographical documentary is classic: the testimonies are enriched and interspersed with archive images that transport the viewer in the context to support the words. The protagonists are some of his former collaborators, his personal secretary, executives (it is a pity that John Elkann is present only for short sequences), opposing trade unionists (Maurizio Landini, in particular), journalists (Massimo Gramellini) and other entrepreneurs (Lupo Rattazzi, son by Susanna Agnelli and Oscar Farinetti, founder of Eataly). The direction is effective and is supported by an equally valid photography; the screenplay follows a coherent and logical rhythm, in time and space with references to the early twentieth century that are not out of place and that indeed help to better understand the contemporary context.

The approximately 100 minutes of duration are followed with pleasure because they tell effectively, without ever falling into the predictable and rhetorical. The questions to which the protagonists answer are a fair compromise between the professional historical tale and the curiosity about personal life (the meetings convened on Sunday evening, the endless journeys but also the barbecue in the freezing winter of Massachusetts and the rubber duck on his desk. ). The facts recounted retrace Marchionne’s life, focusing on his commitment to Fiat with the saving of the brand, the relaunch in the United States of America, the acquisition of Chrysler and the founding of the FCA group, up to the Italian events with the clash with the Fiom unions in the Pomigliano d’Arco plant.

Structure – Obviously, since it is a posthumous biographical collection, many of the protagonists are personally involved in the story because they are overwhelmed and guided by Marchionne’s personality in their professional growth. Francesco Miccichè’s ability was in creating a broad overview of the character through the experience of other subjects who met and knew Sergio Marchionne on sporadic occasions and in different contexts. In this way, the narrative fabric acquires greater solidity and offers a credible and truthful testimony of one of the most complex personalities of recent years. The documentary is divided into two parts: the first deals with the years of commitment to Fiat to restore the accounts of a company that is now close to collapse. Here a Marchionne in full professional momentum takes on the responsibility of the most important Italian private company, leading it with great charisma and ability not only to salvation but to a real rebirth.

The product response for the market is deepened with the presentation of the new 500 and the purchase of Chrysler in the United States of America is concluded, giving life to the FCA group. The second part deals with the period of the economic crisis of 2009/2010, when FCA is forced to review its investment plan for the Italian factory. The clash with the trade unions is intense and Marchionne must carefully manage the relationships between organizations, their employees and the company itself. The most complex theater of confrontation is the Pomigliano d’Arco plant with the initials Fiom decided not to sign the agreement and Marchionne willing to relocate to Poland if the conditions are not met. The latest assignments concern the role in Ferrari and its capitalization on the stock market, seen as strategic (and financially successful) to separate the brand’s activities from the rest of the group.

Respect and trust – Although heterogeneous, the story about Marchionne manages to arouse strong emotions. His role as a leader is undisputed: the arrival at the top of Fiat made it possible to preserve and maintain a very important piece of Italian industrial history. His financial prowess proved to be up to the most difficult situations, deforming into acquisitions that appeared unlikely yet never wrong. Impossible calculations, which Marchionne has always been able to bring to a conclusion. His way of presenting himself, informal and at the same time authoritative, has been able to conquer anyone: whether they have been extras or faithful collaborators during his activity in FCA.

One aspect that emerges clearly is the respect and trust that Sergio Marchionne knew how to obtain. Of course, it required important sacrifices from a personal point of view and mediocrity was not contemplated by him, but it is really difficult to find an interlocutor who speaks ill of it. A man who was not born in the automotive industry and who does not seem to have much interest in the automobile, but who understood that in the years of the economic crisis, looking to the past, he would speak to the present. The 500 project was born from this assumption, designed to bring the middle class closer to it, which in the years of the first 500 was a child or a boy and on that small car he experienced the first experiences of freedom, love and life. The spectacular Chrysler operation then allowed Fiat to take on a credible international dimension in the richest market in the world (and which until recently mocked the acronym with the initials Fix It Again Tony). Sergio Marchionne is the man who interpreted the industrial needs of the new century, understanding in advance that the only way to survive is to create strong ties (and his most important project will take place on January 16, 2021 with the birth of Stellantis). A captain of industry projected into the future with an infallible work ethic supported by a respect for the person unique at these levels. The last sequence of the documentary shows an actor with the features of Marchionne driving a Ferrari Roma, the latest model from Maranello, an anachronism perhaps intended to underline how much his work still lives today.