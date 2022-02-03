“Sergio Mattarella? Here is the president he will be in the future” – Libero Quotidiano





“Have you seen a different head of state than the one in the last 7 years?”: Lilli Gruber asked this question to one of her guests at Half past eight, Beppe Severgnini, asking him to comment on the inauguration speech given by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella today in Parliament. “It was not as hard as Giorgio Napolitano in 2013 – said the journalist of Corriere della Sera – but from now on I expect it to be less forgiving“.





Severgnini then underlined how Mattarella was very clear on some aspects in particular. One of these concerns the judiciary, the CSM, the judges. At that point, the presenter took the floor again, remarking: “When the president opened that chapter he was cheered a lot. the most applauded passages in the classroomperhaps also due to the fact that there are some tensions between politicians and the judiciary “.

Commenting on that statement, then, Severgnini said: “Yes, even if the solutions on both sides are different. It’s not that the right wants the same things as the left, but everyone wants something. The problem exists: the length of the trials is intolerable. “In the end, the journalist could not fail to recall the passages of the speech dedicated to young people and women:” It did not seem rhetoric. “



