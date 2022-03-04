Sergio Mayer comes out in defense of Jaime Camil and sends a strong message to Ingrid Coronado

Sergio Mayer / Mexico Agency

The former politician and actor did not hesitate to defend the brother of his wife Issabela Camil after Niurka Marcos stated that he does not seem like a good actor and preferred Pablo Montero to play Vicente Fernández, because both will star in projects related to the life of the Mexican interpreter.

During his time on the blue carpet of the work “Ghost: the shadow of love”, Sergio Mayer praised the work that Jaime is doing and highlighted that he is an artist of international stature.

“I have already said that Niurka has every right to give her opinion, I consider that my brother-in-law Jaime Camil is one of the Mexican actors who is succeeding, not in Mexico, but in other places, including the United States, which is complicated. , and if she doesn’t like it, it’s valid, and if she doesn’t want to watch the series, it’s valid,” he said.

He also assured that Camil has prepared a lot for this project. “Of course, let them see it, let them hear it, it’s impressive! It’s singing like never before, just let them see what it’s doing and you make your own judgement.”

Jaime Camil characterized by Vicente Fernández / Courtesy

On the other hand, Mayer responded to the statements of Ingrid Coronado, who expressed her refusal to make a bioseries of the Garibaldi group, especially because she would not like to talk about her life. “No, well, it’s just… it’s good that she thinks that, we’re going to do the series of the originals, it’s fine, she can give her opinion and it’s valid,” she said about it.

Likewise, Sergio Mayer confessed his desire to launch a biographical book, as he assures that many false things have been said about him and he wishes to clarify these insults. “Yes, I am going to give my version of the facts, of the things, of everything that they have said, that they have touched me, accused me, a little of everything, where I come from, what I have done, some relationships that I am going to talk about” .

Ingrid Coronado / Courtesy

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to watch a YouTube video not available due to your privacy preferences

Finally, the artist continued to express his support for Ginny Hoffman in the process that his daughter Alexa brought against her father Héctor Parra for sexual abuse.

Continue reading the story

“I am happy that justice is done, and that the victims have the justice they deserve, I definitely keep in touch with them, I am glad that Alexa is well and is happy, and that justice is being done, and I am always showing with the truth and with facts that the truth has helped me and that I always said that I was going to come out little by little, and they are going to see how the authority is doing its job and it is there for a reason, ”he assured.

Ginny Hoffman, Sergio Mayer and Héctor Parra / Agencia México

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO