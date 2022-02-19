Sergio Mayer Mori surprises in crop top and flower pants, they say he missed the skirt

Sergio Mayer Mori surprises in a crop top and floral pants, they say he was missing the skirt. | instagram special

Sergio Mayer Mori She surprises in a crop top and flowered pants, they say that she lacked the skirt, because in her attire details that women usually wear and divide opinions stand out. The son of Barbara Mori and Sergio Mayerhad been in the eye of the hurricane after his controversial statements about his participation in the Netflix series “Rebel”.

At just 24 years old, Sergio Mayer Mori has become one of the most prominent celebrities of the new wave, not only because of his great resemblance to his famous mother, Barbara Morithe unforgettable “Ruby”, but also because of how selective he has been with his acting and modeling projects.

Read more: After breaking up with Nodal, Belinda accuses violence and says she will sue

At a very young age he became a father and now he has been surprised by the way in which he has chosen to talk about such a sensitive and important part of his life, playing his daughter, the little Mila Mayerthe most important after some controversies.

Today, Sergio Mayer Mori She gives something to talk about again wearing a white crop top with puffed sleeves, leaving her marked abdomen exposed and tight flowered pants in satin fabric, which evoke figures like Harry Styles and Jaden Smith who have not hesitated to show off their side feminine with a lot of pride.

Although, the son of Sergio Mayer and Barbara Mori divided opinions with his outfit, the reality is that the young actor was making a special collaboration with the prestigious stylist of the stars, Rachel Chavezthis is not the first time.

Sergio Mayer Mori surprises with his attitude

After the great success of the series “Rebel”, Sergio Mayer Mori He has become one of the fashionable actors, but he has made it clear that this recognition does not go to his head and that in the end, he accepted the project because he needed to work to meet the needs of his daughter.

Although some called him smug and even rude, others applauded that he spoke honestly, since rarely does a celebrity so young talk about such personal issues as paternity.

Read more: Aislinn Derbez shows support for her ex, Mauricio Ochmann and teaches maturity

With several projects in the pipeline that will soon come to light, Sergio Mayer Mori He has shown that he inherited the best of the talent and bearing of his famous parents, Sergio Mayer and the beloved Bárbara Mori, with whom he has an extremely close relationship. The same actress has declared that she could not be more proud of him and what she has achieved, but above all of what is coming for him.