Sergio Mayer reacts to his son wearing a crop top

Some days ago, Sergio Mayer Mori He gave something to talk about by sharing a very peculiar photograph in which he appeared wearing a crop top white that exposed his marked abdomen.

After being involved in the controversy For comments on RBD’s music and having starred in the reboot of this series, Mayer Mori became a trend again after sharing this photograph.

A few hours later, it was his dad, Serge Mayerwho reacted to the unusual look what did he wear your son in social networks and gave his opinion about the topic.

Sergio Mayer gave his opinion on the androgynous look of his son

“Today I saw her, me as well a half androgynous photo caught my attention, medium rareI don’t know what he’s going to do.”he began to say.

The famous father of Mayer Mori commented that thought it was a character but realized which was wrong, “I know you did a casting for a movie, I don’t know if it’s a series or a movie ‘The Fox’ there in Spain but I had stayed on that, and suddenly I saw it and said, no this is not from Zorro, I don’t know if it’s for a character “, mentioned.

Sergio Mayer gave his opinion on the androgynous look of his son

Finally in the interview ‘En Casa’ with Telemundo, he commented, “I don’t know what he wrote there but I liked the look, I found it interestingthus defending his son, who has received countless comments about it because he also wears flared green pants.

Sergio Mayer gave his opinion on the androgynous look of his son

