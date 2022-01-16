Sergio Oliveira, decisive goal on the debut

ROME – Sergio Oliveira arrives and takes Roma. With a penalty shot won and achieved in the first half, the new Portuguese midfielder gives Mourinho three complicated, painful and vital points. After the defeats with Milan and Juve, the first victory of 2022 arrives for Roma which allows the Giallorossi to hook Lazio in sixth place, while Cagliari, mocked by Joao Pedro’s crossbar in the final, stops after two consecutive successes.

Rigor on Zaniolo, Maggioni al Var thinks about it Without seven players (Cristante, Ibanez, Spinazzola, Smalling, El Shaarawy, Diawara and Darboe), plus Pellegrini who stops in the warm-up (Veretout in his place), Mourinho finds Zaniolo again and immediately launches Sergio Oliveira, who has just arrived from Porto. In defense there is the other new addition Maitland-Niles, while Felix starts from the left in support of Abraham. On the other hand, Mazzarri is also in great staff difficulty. In attack Joao Pedro and Pavoletti. with external Pereiro and Dalbert. Roma started strong and after 4 ‘won a penalty kick for a contact in the area between Zaniolo and Carboni but, after reviewing the action at the Var, Maggioni thought about it again amidst the Giallorossi protests. Without shining, Mourinho’s team managed the game and in the 13th minute came close to the advantage. Precise Maitland-Niles cross from the right, Abraham’s header is too weak and Cragno saves.

Sergio Oliveira immediately decisive In the middle of the field Mkhitaryan and Veretout try to set the pace, but it is Sergio Oliveira who immediately stands out for his ability and personality. At 33 ‘the Portuguese midfielder shoots on goal, but Dalbert deflects the shot with one arm. After the control at the Var, this time Maggioni grants the Giallorossi the penalty that Sergio Oliveira himself achieves. In the second half Cagliari tries to grow, but Roma is always careful and controls well. At 10 ‘Mkhitaryan tries with a shot that goes high over the crossbar. Shortly after Veretout commits Cragno with a nice low shot at the near post. Mazzarri believes in it and on 23 ‘inserts Nandez in place of Pereiro. Mourinho responds with Shomurodov in place of Felix. Roma wasted a couple of good counterattacks and in the final Rui Patricio and the crossbar save everything on Joao Pedro. ROMA-CAGLIARI, TABLE AND STATISTICS