Sergio Oliveira ever closer

Sergio Oliveira is the name that the Rome wants to give to José Mourinho already in the day. After the turning point of Wednesday night, with the first contacts and the Giallorossi’s willingness to put 1.5 million euros on the plate with 15 of redemption rights, the next hours should be those in which the details will be filed and the Porto midfielder he will be ready to join the attempt to move up in the standings that José Mourinho will prepare. The painful Ko suffered against Juventus highlighted how the lack of personality continues to represent a very important aspect on which to improve, but the Giallorossi universe will already be able to count on an extra thick reinforcement in the next few hours. Sergio Oliveira it is ready to become the second new addition to the January market in a Rome that still has a lot to repair.