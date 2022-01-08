Sergio Oliveira, Roma sprint: he wants yes today

ROME – And now Sergio Oliveira . There Rome he continues with his work, to complete the squad and satisfy Mourinho already in the first days of the transfer market. After Maitland – Niles , the right fielder which will serve as an alternative to Karsdorp , the negotiation for the midfielder is in the decisive phase. The yes is already expected today. The direction of the operation was entrusted to Jorge Mendes , prosecutor of Sergio Oliveira as well as of Mourinho and Rui Patricio : gods still need to be fixed details with the Port but the choice was now accomplished . […]

Sergio Oliveira, the executioner of Juve

[…] Curiously, the Rome could close thedeal in conjunction with the match against Juve, which brings back sweet memories to Sergio Oliveira: it was he, with one of his free-kicks from distance, who scored the decisive goal in extra time to qualify for the quarter-finals of last season Champions League. It is evident that it cannot be repeated tomorrow atOlympic, always against the Juve, but from Trigoria fi ltra grande optimism for a quick conclusion of negotiations. Sergio Oliveira should arrive in loan for 1.5 million with the right of redemption fixed at around 15 but the figures, in the final rush of the negotiation, could be slightly different. L’agreement with the player instead he has already been reached for a contract from about 2 million per season, provided that Roma decides to purchase in June: with Jorge Mendes at stake it was all quite simple.

