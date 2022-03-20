SERGIO PONCE WAS ELECTED TO CHAIR THE PRESTIGIOUS SOCIETY OF ENGINEERS IN MEDICINE AND BIOLOGY OF ARGENTINA

The professor and researcher of the San Nicolás Regional Faculty UTN was appointed President of a society that was born with the purpose of applying engineering and technological development in the field of health care. “Argentina, Mexico and Brazil lead the generation of scientific and technological contributions to this subject. Here we have very talented medical professionals who, together with technological developers, allow the generation of cutting-edge tools and devices”, says engineer Sergio Ponce.

The IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) is a scientific society of enormous international prestige, which has bases in different countries. In Argentina, it has a section called the Society of Engineers in Medicine and Biology, which was formed to consider problems in biology and medicine that could be solved through the use of electronic engineering principles and devices.

Engineer Sergio Ponce, professor and researcher at the San Nicolás Regional Faculty UTN, was appointed President of the Argentine Society of Engineers in Medicine and Biology (EMBS). “This society was born with the purpose of applying engineering and technology in health care. But based on advances in the field of genetics and bioinformatics, today it has a broader field of action”, explains Sergio Ponce.

In dialogue with journalists from the program “Pila & Media” (Radio U), Ponce highlights the place that this country occupies in Latin America in the field of engineering applied to health. “Argentina, Mexico and Brazil lead the generation of scientific and technological contributions applied to the study of this subject. Throughout the country there are very important research groups, which are grouped together in societies like this one whose mission is to support the generation of knowledge. And that, at the same time, it is also imposing standards of innovation in the area of ​​bioengineering”, he says.

Ponce explained that among the projects they seek to develop is wearable technology, which includes innovations such as computers or devices that a person can wear. Example, the current clocks that allow to measure different biological variables of the human organism. “These are available tools that, together with others that can be had at home, configure the home care which are basically health care devices in a home. The WHO anticipates that there are chronic diseases that can be treated at home, obviously with professional monitoring.

exoskeletons

The field of exoskeletons is also another area to develop. It is a structure that can be worn on the human body as a garment. It serves as support and is used to assist movements and/or increase the capabilities of the human body. “An exoskeleton makes it possible to provide a robotic capacity to an upper or lower limb of the human being, something that was previously considered science fiction and today is a tool that is even used by soldiers in a war, to cite an example. But, specifically, everything that has to do with technologies applied to health care has acquired a very significant degree of progress. At San Nicolás we are currently working a lot with wearable sensors. And we have a project with a neuroscience institute of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires linked to devices applied to patients with Parkinson’s. The important thing is that in Argentina there are very talented medical professionals who, working together with technological developers, allow the generation of cutting-edge tools and devices,” Ponce celebrated.