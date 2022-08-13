Sergio Ramos confuses Donnarumma in the middle of the match, the sequence is talking (video)

This Sunday evening, the PSG receives Montpellier on behalf of the second day of Ligue 1. The champions of France counted at the kick-off on their infernal trio in attack composed of Kylian Mbappé, Leo Messi and Neymar Jr. Everything didn’t really go as planned for Kylian Mbappé during the first act. Indeed, the world champion appeared frustrated and lacking in success. He even missed a penalty. Otherwise, the rest of the team will have unfolded despite a downside: an exit from Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper almost collided with Sergio Ramos, which could have resulted in a gag goal for Montpellier.

Something to annoy the Spaniard, who did not fail to tell his goalkeeper.

Donnarumma, it annoys Ramos

Gianluigi Donnarumma is a world-class goalkeeper. But since his mistake against Real Madrid and Karim Benzema last season in the Champions League, the Italian European champion has struggled to control his outings. This Sunday evening against Montpellier, Donnarumma could again have harmed his team. Enough to enrage Sergio Ramos, who got confused with the Italian in the middle of the match. Canal + cameras filmed everything. See instead:

Internet users react

Inevitably, this sequence between the two stars of PSG has made a lot of talk.

On social networks, including Twitter, Internet users commented in particular:

“The image not seen on TV: Sergio Ramos gave a big admonishment to Gianluigi Donnarumma and it lasted several minutes.”

“Sergio Ramos, what character on the pitch! Always pushing the others, recarding a teammate if necessary (as in the action of Donnarumma and Veratti, always in discussion with captain Marquinhos to push the others… A treat to observe it in the field.”

“The pressure Ramos put on Donnarumma”

“Ramos he rotted Donnarumma like never before”

“In addition to Mbappé sulking, you add the confusion of Ramos Donnarumma on an action where both are at fault”

“Ramos will slap Donnarumma for sure”

PSG also had to deal with Kylian Mbappé’s sulking in the middle of a match.

While Vitinha had not seen it in depth, the world champion simply decided to stop his race, contenting himself with cursing his Portuguese teammate. Not enough to please fans and observers of PSG either, who want to see irreproachable and team-oriented players. But Mbappé is a special player, motivated by the idea of ​​scoring. There is no doubt that everything was quickly settled between the Frenchman and the new recruit of Paris Saint-Germain, precious since his arrival in the French capital…

