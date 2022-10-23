Football – Mercato

Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo… All the transfer window information for October 23

Published on October 23, 2022 at 12:03



While the summer transfer window has closed, it’s time to take stock, and some clubs are even already active for the month of January. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

PSG: Campos’ transfer window weighed down by… Varane’s injury?

Priority of PSG in view of the winter transfer window, Milan Skriniar sees his contract end next June with theInter-Milan. But while the club from the capital seems ideally placed, the injury of Raphael Varane could weigh down the plans of the PSG. And for good reason, according to information from Calciomercato.it , Manchester United could position itself in this file if ever the absence of the French international is longer than expected.

Chelsea discuss Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

In great difficulty on the side of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could well be on the market as early as January. And chelsea could well be one of the interested clubs. However, Graham Potter preferred to kick into touch. After the draw against Manchester United (1-1), to the question whether Todd Boehly presented him with the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldothe coach of the Blues was not very talkative: ” I never talk about players who are not from Chelsea . »

EXCLUDED: PSG opens the door to an extension for Sergio Ramos

As Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos sees his contract end next June. A situation that pushes the PSG to activate and according to our information, Qatar has given the green light to Luis Campos to negotiate a new lease with the Spanish defender. Discussions have not yet started between the two parties, but things are now clear: the PSG wants to extend Sergio Ramos.

