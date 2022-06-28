Sergio Ramos defines Lionel Messi and draws ire from Real Madrid fans (video)

June 24, Lionel Messi turns 35. The opportunity for the sevenfold Ballon d’Or to find some friends and celebrate family life. The Argentinian comes out of a complicated season with Paris Saint-Germain. His performance on the pitch has not been good but he has promised it, the coming season will be different and he hopes to show the world that he is still one of the best players in the world, which he showed during of the two meetings with Argentina before the holidays (a dream action and an assist in the Finalissima against Italy and a quintuple against Estonia, a first for Argentine football for 80 years).

Today, Messi plays with Neymar, his former teammate at FC Barcelona and Kylian Mbappé, the star of the moment. But he also plays with his former rival real Madridthe former captain of the Merengue, Sergio Ramos, with whom they often fell out on the field. However, things seem to have improved significantly according to Ramos’ message to define Messi. Explanations.

”Unique”

Sergio Ramos participated with other PSG teammates in a video to congratulate the Argentine phenomenon on his 35th birthday. And the Spaniard chose the word ”unique” to qualify Messi.

Images relayed by AS, this is important. For Real Madrid fans, it’s almost a curse for all the years spent with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. Thus, you will be able to see in the video some rather harsh memes towards Ramos which show him either as a traitor or as a person forced (under threat in the sequence) to say this word.

You will also be able to see what is the word chosen by the other PSG players:

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users commented en masse on the video of Paris Saint-Germain players and in particular Sergio Ramos’s word to Lionel Messi.

The comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo has been debated, to say the least. We have thus been able to read on the web:

”Ramos was wrong to leave Real Madrid and he knows it. Messi was very good but in a team with Xavi and Iniesta. When it did, much of the game was over. He left Barcelona where everyone played for him and arrived in a team where salvation is individual. It’s not unique because Cristiano was as decisive or more decisive than he was in many games, but also in Madrid they played for him to score goals. He left and the thing deflated…”

‘It seems to me that they shouldn’t compare them, they are different players, and it seems to me that Messi has been helped a lot more by the press than a Christian, but at the end of the day they are two great players , Messi will end his career more assisting goals than setting them due to their characteristics and Ronaldo will end up as a 9, more of a beater than a creator also due to his characteristics”

”We’ve already talked about it many times… Messi is a pure talent, a gift, Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly the greatest athlete and hard worker of all time, in all sports…”

