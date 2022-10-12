Sergio Ramos suspended for 3 matches!

The Spanish defender of PSG could have expected it, the disciplinary committee was not kind to him. Expelled last weekend against Reims for unkind words to the referee, Sergio Ramos took 3 suspension matches, including one suspended. He was already sure to be absent for the reception of OM on Sunday evening at 8:45 p.m.

PSG also saw Neymar recover a suspension match for accumulation of yellow cards but he will be present against OM. Among the other sanctions, note that concerning Joe Rodon, the defender of Stade Rennais, suspended for 2 matches following his red card received at the end of the match against Nantes.

The statement from the Disciplinary Committee:

Three game suspension (one game suspended)

Sergio RAMOS (Paris Saint Germain)

Two-game suspension

Joseph RODON (Stade Rennais FC)

A game closes following a third warning in a period including 10 official competition matches (Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Coupe de France, Trophée des Champions) or by revocation of the suspension. The sanction takes effect from Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at midnight

Benjamin ANDRE (LOSC Lille)

Mohamed CAMARA (AS Monaco)

Thijs DALLINGA (Toulouse FC)

José FONTE (LOC Lille)

Andreaw GRAVILLON (Reims Stadium)

Neymar Jr (Paris Saint Germain)