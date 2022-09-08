Sergio Vargas: “I will never again opt for a political position”

On August 16, 2006, Sergio Vargas went on a political trip, which he says he does not want to repeat. El Negrito de Villa had won a seat in the Chamber of Deputies, for the Dominican Liberation Party, representing Villa Altagracia.

Sergio speaks with a tone of pain about the experience lived during those four years. His complaint is due to the mismanagement of public money and the absence of real work for the people.

The merengue player (March 15, 1960), who celebrates this Saturday the 35th anniversary of the birth of his orchestra “La Filarmónica de Villa Altagracia”, has never hesitated to say what he thinks.

His voice has always resounded before the public not only for his exquisite interpretations, but also for his forceful statements on any subject that is questioned.

“The only way to become a deputy again is if it were an honorary job, free, and we all went there in the interest of legislating in favor of the people, but I will never again opt for a political position,” he said.

However, he clarified that he will always be a political entity, a voice that will speak in favor of those in need, a philosophy of life that he has assumed since he was able to share what he earns with the people of his town. “I live in Villa Altagracia in a house without doors, where everyone can get there and find a plate of hot food, where every day I serve a large number of people, who go looking for help with a recipe, a coffin or anything else. And I have never done that with the intention of winning the favor of the people, ”he clarified.

In recent days, the name of Sergio Vargas has circulated by word of mouth, first because of his appearance in the Medusa file, in which former government officials are being accused of corruption. On this situation, the merengue player has already offered his clarifications, but regarding this topic and other recent ones, in a humorous way the artist has said that all those cases have been quite convenient for him because he has allowed him to “sound in the middle” .

Very thin

With 70 pounds less, weight that he has lost after suffering from Covid-19, the merengue player hopes to celebrate these 35 years of his group with the Dominican people, because his artistic career has been around for 40 years, since his voice was heard, in 1982, at the La Voz festival, organized by Rafael Solano when he won second place, being surpassed by Chao Aguilera. Thus he began his journey through music with Dioni Fernández, Los Hijos del Rey, and later his group.

After being presented at Jaragua, there will be a concert tour throughout the country with surprise guests to celebrate with what El Artista de la Patria deserves.

“Then we will take it to the United States,” said businessman Alberto Cruz.

“Sergio Vargas 35 Aniversario” is produced by René Brea, to be presented this Saturday at the Jaragua Hotel’s Teatro la Fiesta.

“From here I extend an invitation to the people to meet on the night of September 10 to celebrate not only the musical history of Sergio Vargas, but those three decades where we have tried to make a merengue with respect, for what it is a promise that we are all going to sing it, the old ones and the ones from now on”, announced the interpreter of “I love her to die”.