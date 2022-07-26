Serial attacks of macaques in a city in western Japan

Forty-two people have been injured by macaques in the western Japanese city of Yamaguchi since early July, attacks on an unusual scale that have forced authorities to resort to hypodermic weapons to calm them down.

These animals are widespread in the Japanese archipelago, where they are sometimes considered a nuisance, sniffing around houses or pillaging crops.

But, it is rare for these little monkeys to directly attack humans. However, both children and adults have been attacked, scratched or bitten in recent weeks in Yamaguchi.

“The entire city of Yamaguchi is surrounded by mountains, so it is not uncommon to find monkeys” in the areaA municipal employee told AFP on Monday.

“Instead, it’s rare to see so many attacks in such a short time“He assured. “At first, only children and women were attacked. But recently, old men and grown men have been attacked,” she continued.

The local authorities have been carrying out guards since the first complaints, on July 8, but so far they have not managed to capture any macaques.

They also do not know if it is a particularly aggressive isolated group or a behavior that has become widespread among these primates.