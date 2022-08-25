“Serial cheaters”: how to identify them to avoid cheating?

“Fuck me with half Argentina and half Europe!” (sic)

Don’t do to others what you wouldn’t want them to do to you.says a mantra about the formula of happiness. And it’s that easy to be happy, a pity that one learns it after hitting one or another blow. When the former tennis player found her husband and her friend rolling around in her own bed, she may not have remembered which one it was. the sentimental situation of the soccer player when he met him and that he was not exactly a free man. It seems that according to the statements of the author of the quote at the head of this text, while she was living in Europe as a couple, he would have cheated on her systematically, even with whom she would later be her wife.

The case that has shaken social networks these days coincides with the news about the divorce of the model Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who after four years of marriage and a son had decided to end their relationship. The cause? Horns. The classic and eternal horns. He would have put them on during the marriage and repeatedly, describes People magazine, which through an anonymous source reported that it was she who had taken the initiative. She was so pretty on her wedding day in a yellow dress from the famous Spanish firm….

The point is that the concept of serial cheateror serial infidels, a definition that fully applies to the profile of the protagonists -saving all their distances- comes from serial killer or serial killer, and alludes to the fact that -like the murderer- the unfaithful person feels an irrepressible urge to cheat on their partners, regardless of the status of their relationship with them or their personal qualities, says an expert in psychology consulted in an article in the newspaper El Mundo.

Splendid and capable women in their own thing, however, they are not enough for them. Nor was it enough for John F. Kennedy, Jack Nicholson, and among other characters closer in time, Tiger Woods, Charlie Sheen, Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck or Chris Rock. The list also includes Elizabeth Taylor and Kristen Stewart, just as famous. for his insatiable thirst for conquest. Ratajkowski is one of the most sought-after models in the world, businesswoman, activist committed to various causes and author of a book on the image that has been critically successful, but we see it, it can happen to anyone.

Far from being a latin lover or someone generous with affection, capable of “distributing” as many times as the public asks, the serial cheater he is first and foremost a sick man. His behavior responds, according to specialists, to certain psychological pathologies that many of the cases share.

“Most likely, we are dealing with a narcissistic personality disorder. Narcissistic people need to use others to feel loved and admired. They like challenges and continually prove to themselves that they are above others. For this reason, they love to live the passion of falling in love (they feel more admired and valued than in a long-term relationship). The narcissist is not satisfied with a stable and lasting relationship, because over time the couple gains their independence and stops idolizing them. Infidelities satisfy their needs: the challenge of not being discovered, strong emotions, feeling wanted and in control of the situation, etc.” agreed the therapists Inés Bárcenas and Ainhoa ​​Plata.

According to Bárcenas’ experience, these individuals also tend to suffer from a histrionic personality disorder and give excessive importance to physical attractiveness and being sexually desirable, which is why they are in a pose measuring the impact of their charms on others, seeking to validate themselves. They are the ones who give you likes on dating networks just to show how many matches they can get, although they never write to you afterwards. “They may never get to consummate the act of infidelity, but they like to please and flirt. They are incapable of maintaining a friendly relationship with someone of the opposite sex”, affirmed the consulted psychologist.

Without grudges, the host and actress in question sounded quite understanding when talking about her ex, what’s more, she remembers him as a boy of humble origins who suddenly achieved fame and money, in short, someone who from one day to the next became “blonde, tall and green-eyed”…as the saying goes about certain millionaires.

Although it is true that his life may not have been so easy. “It usually happens that these people have learned in their childhood that love is something invasive, that intimacy is something harmful, overwhelming. This causes that, in their adult relationships, when things get serious and their partner invites them to have a firmer commitment, they rebel against it by developing these behaviors as a response to that supposed ‘intrusion’” and they finally conclude that low self-esteem It is also the cause of this type of recidivist infidels.

“Lucky that at that time there was no Instagram” added the driver in reference to dating networks and applications that came to multiply the possibilities for unfaithful people, in fact a study carried out in 2014 in the United Kingdom showed that they are the cause of separation of a third of the couples consulted. “They totally changed the rules of the game. serial cheaters. Now it is much easier to contact people, generate false identities and hide it from your partner. In fact, in all the cases that I have attended of people who have been unfaithful repeatedly, there were dating applications and social networks involved, ”said Bárcenas about the apps, in which people become a simple consumer good. “They make us think ‘if I don’t get it with this person, there are a thousand more I can flirt with,'” he concludes.